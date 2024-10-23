Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form®" or the "Company") announces patent and trademark applications, as well as product update of the two footing brackets: Level-R and Monopour HD.

Fab-Form has completed the prototyping of both products and has placed its first production order with a lead time of two months. The company will announce both products at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, January 2025, booth N568.

Footing forms are of primary importance for building construction around the world as they are the interface between the uneven ground and the manufactured building components. "Devising better interface technology is critically important," said Rick Fearn, CTO. "These two inventions allow contractors to rapidly adjust their forms using an electric drill."

"Estimating world demand is challenging," confirmed Joey Fearn, CEO. "However, we can calculate the number of single-family housing starts in the USA and Canada as a percentage of the population. Extrapolating to the world population and adjusting for climate and demographics, we estimate about 10 million starts per year that form footings. As each start requires twenty pairs of Level-Rs, that a contractor forms about twenty-five footings per year, and that each Level-R pair can be reused 100 times; the long run yearly demand for Level-R is approximately 80,000 pairs."

The patent filed with the USPTO on 8th December 2022, with the trademarks filed on 19th September 2024.

LEVEL-R footing bracket provides an improved footing lumber support with a length-adjustable assembly designed for speed, versatility and precision. Key features include:

Length-Adjustable Assembly: Comprising a pair of telescoping members, a removable end member, and a rotatable male threaded member, this assembly allows for precise length adjustments while inhibiting unwanted axial movement.

Form Support: The form support utilizes the length-adjustable assembly to adjust the position of upper and lower telescoping members. It features various configurations, such as mounts, L-shaped brackets, and baseplates with multiple apertures. The two inventions can support forming lumber and ICFs.

MONOPOUR HD is the first reusable support for the ICF block and enables monopouring of the ICF wall and the Fastfoot® fabric formed footing. Monopour HD saves the contractor time, eliminates the double pump truck and concrete, and provides a stronger foundation (no concrete cold joint). Comprising a pair of telescoping members, a removable end member, and a rotatable male threaded member, this assembly allows for precise length adjustments while inhibiting unwanted axial movement.

About Fab-Form®

Fab-Form Industries Ltd ("Fab-Form®") is a leading concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are greener and more sustainable for the world building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 2000.

