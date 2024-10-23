Swiss consulting firm Pexapark says European developers signed 23 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 1. 03 GW in September. The total volume of PPAs across the first nine months of 2024 stands at 11. 4 GW. European developers signed 23 PPAs for 1. 03 GW in September, according to the latest report from Pexapark. This marks a 125% month-on-month increase in volumes, following August, which had the lowest monthly result of the year. Tracked PPA prices reached €50. 08 ($54. 00)/MWh in September, a 4. 2% month-on-month decrease and a reversal of the upward trend seen in the prior two months, ...

