Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Clean Motion AB TO3

New equity right for trading, Clean Motion AB TO3 At the request of Clean Motion AB, Clean Motion AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 24, 2024. Security name: Clean Motion TO3 -------------------------------- Short name: CLEMO TO3 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022727335 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 364749 -------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Clean Motion AB. The exercise price when exercising the warrant shall amount to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares, during the period from and including Spetember 1, 2025 to and including September 12, 2025, however, not lower than the quotient value and not higher than SEK 1.65 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick High tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 15, 2025 - September 29, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 24, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.