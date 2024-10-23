Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2AKNC | ISIN: SE0008216303
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:41 Uhr
0,014 Euro
-0,012
-46,88 %
GlobeNewswire
23.10.2024 17:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Clean Motion AB TO3

New equity right for trading, Clean Motion AB TO3

At the request of Clean Motion AB, Clean Motion AB equity rights will be traded
on First North as from October 24, 2024. 


Security name: Clean Motion TO3
--------------------------------
Short name:   CLEMO TO3    
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022727335  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  364749     
--------------------------------


Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder the right to subscribe
     for one (1) new share in Clean Motion AB. The exercise price when   
     exercising the warrant shall amount to 70 percent of the        
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares, during  
     the period from and including Spetember 1, 2025 to and including    
     September 12, 2025, however, not lower than the quotient value and not 
     higher than SEK 1.65 per share.                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick  High tick                                
 size                                      
 table                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 15, 2025 - September 29, 2025                 
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 24, 2025                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
