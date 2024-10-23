INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Pool Spa Patio Expo, Co-located with Deck Expo Previews Brands Contributing to Rapid Advancement of Outdoor Living and Wellness

Alan Stein Jr., Professional Basketball Performance Coach, Consultant and Author to give keynote address.

International Pool Spa Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo returns to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, November 12-14. The expo partners with the Pool?& Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) and the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) to collaborate across industry verticals and gather nearly 10,000 registered professionals from more than 60 countries to connect with prominent brands, buyers and suppliers to understand the newest trends in safety, efficiency and design.

The expo hall hosts more than 440 companies spanning all categories of outdoor living and wellness products. The industry's leading companies present top-tier solutions for pool, spa and wellness construction. With thousands of products on display, attendees seek new innovations in cold plunges, saunas and spas, fiberglass pools, vinyl liners and outdoor kitchens. Additionally, a standout array of decking and railing solutions will be available, key to enhancing the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces, which have become top priority for those looking to purchase a home.

"International Pool Spa Patio and Deck Expo advances all facets of the outdoor living industry, inspiring both commercial and residential businesses. The expo provides access to top companies, helping suppliers and retailers expand their product offerings through new connections and discoveries," shares Kris Osterbusch, Show Director of International Pool Spa Patio Expo and Deck Expo. "Today, more than ever, families are prioritizing time together, seeking spaces to relax, unwind and truly enjoy life at home. Outdoor areas have become essential, offering a place to create lasting memories and live comfortably. At the same time, people are deeply invested in ensuring that these spaces are not just beautiful but also safe, providing peace of mind alongside a sense of well-being for their loved ones."

The expo begins with a keynote presentation by Alan Stein Jr., Professional Basketball Performance Coach, Consultant and Author, sharing insight into strategies that elite athletes use to perform at a world-class level. As the author of the book Raise Your Game, Stein supports organizations in improving productivity to achieve higher degrees of success.

A dynamic panel session organized for the following day will be moderated by Sabeena Hickman, President and CEO of the PHTA alongside Scott Hackworth, CPA, President at Industry Insights. Industry leaders Charlie Claffey, CEO of Claffey Pools; Mike Church, CEO of Cody Pools; Steve Stigers, Executive Vice President of Watkins Wellness; and Ted Lawrence, VP of Sales at KIK Consumer Products will discuss "Economic Trends" and tips on how to navigate business challenges and opportunities in the pool and hot tub industry. Real-time data on the performance of the sector in various markets across the country will be reviewed alongside valuable insight into sales performance, employees and workforce conversations, and of course managing profits and rising costs.

Attendees gather to learn from the industry's most trusted experts and leaders in construction, repair and product distribution throughout the education program. The core conference is organized into five key categories, Business, Retail, Service, Outdoor Living, and Design & Construction. These categories cover essential stages of the industry, from product development to management and distribution, ensuring a comprehensive approach to every aspect of the outdoor living sector.

Learning pathways offer sessions tailored to builders and designers, owners and CEOs, retail and service professionals. The Builder and Designer track highlights advanced techniques in deck and pool construction. Executive Management tracks prepare professionals towards success through state-of-the-art business strategies. The Retail track explores retail strategies to increase sales, high end store design, merchandising and product selection. The Service track focuses on acquiring skills in water chemistry, equipment, maintenance and service management.

Registration is now open for the upcoming expo. To register to attend, visit www.poolspapatio.com .

Pre-conference classes?by PHTA, GENESIS, NADRA, American Shotcrete Association, Pool Nation and Watershape University?will occur November 9-11. Conference?and?exhibits?will occur?November 12-14.

Exhibitors confirmed to attend include AquaStar, Raypak, Latham Pool, Universal White Cement, Bio Lab, Solenis, Water Tech, Vortex, Industrial Test Systems, Strong Spas, Biolab, Evosus, Solenis, Bathing Brands, Simpson Strong Tie, Trex, National Nail and TimberTech, among others.



