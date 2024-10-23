Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and data security, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders' Quadrant for the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification (IDV).

Download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification here.

The Magic Quadrant evaluated vendors across the identity verification market and recognized Entrust as a Leader. This recognition comes after the acquisition of Onfido earlier this year.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IDV evaluates vendors on their 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'. According to Gartner, vendors recognized as Leaders "demonstrate a superior vision that goes beyond simply doing more of the same at a larger scale. They also demonstrate strong execution to bring that vision to fruition. They anticipate IDV requirements and in some ways help shape the market."

The threat of identity-based attacks is increasing in sophistication and scale, enabled by emerging tools such as generative AI and deepfake technology. Entrust's IDV solutions empower businesses across industries such as financial services, governments, and workforce enterprises, with a unified AI-powered platform that addresses fraud threats, enables regulatory compliance, and improves customer conversion at scale. The IDV solution uses a highly intuitive no-code workflow editor that makes it easy for customers to adapt the solution to their unique needs. With trusted, real identity at the center, organizations can secure the full customer lifecycle from day one to ongoing customer interactions with an identity-centric security approach.

Tony Ball, President, Payments Identity at Entrust, said: "We believe this recognition demonstrates our commitment to protecting people from malicious cyber-criminals, while allowing businesses to deliver innovative digital services. With Onfido embedded into the Entrust portfolio, we now have market-leading digital identity verification capabilities, all powered by AI. Digital identity is the key that unlocks online experiences for everyone. We're making it the focus of our continued investment in security, accessibility and user experience both for organizations using Entrust and the consumers engaging with online products and services."

Recently, the Entrust Onfido IDV solution received recognition in 62 of G2's Summer 2024 Market Reports, earning 13 leader badges in categories including identity verification, fraud detection and anti-money laundering.

To download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification click here.

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification," Akif Khan, James Hoover, Nayara Sangiorgio, 21 October 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Entrust

Entrust is an innovative leader in identity-centric security solutions, providing an integrated platform of scalable, AI-enabled security offerings. We enable organizations to safeguard their operations, evolve without compromise, and protect their interactions in an interconnected world so they can transform their businesses with confidence. Entrust supports customers in 150+ countries and works with a global partner network. We are trusted by the world's most trusted organizations. To learn more, visit www.entrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023878204/en/

Contacts:

Ken Kadet

+1 952-988-1154

ken.kadet@entrust.com