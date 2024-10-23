INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Silicon Valley Reveals New Programs and Partners Driving Medtech Connection

MEDevice Silicon Valley, the premier West Coast event connecting medical device engineers and cutting-edge MedTech suppliers, introduces new to show programs designed to engage targeted attendees and provide resources for early-stage companies and emerging professionals. These initiatives aim to advance the global medical technology sector, which generates over $567 billion annually, with the US leading as home to the world's largest MedTech companies.

This year's MEDevice partners include BioUtah, California Life Sciences, Colorado Bioscience Association, Society of Women Engineers, Women In Bio and Women In Technology International. Across the two-day show, the partnerships will contribute to curated programs, facilitating a critical platform to elevate women and start-ups with a national lens. Featured events include the Start-Up Stadium and an educational panel on "Pioneering the Future: Women Leading Innovation in MedTech and BioScience" providing visibility and opportunities for women in MedTech and emerging companies.

Additional new programs include the ShopTalk Lounge and 'Quick Connect 1-on-1 Meetings' to interact with peers, engage in guided, meaningful conversations, and celebrate the advancements in medical device manufacturing. Quick Connect 1-on-1 features customized matchmaking using advanced algorithms to pair professionals with relevant contacts, increasing productivity and maximizing the networking experience at the show. The ShopTalk Lounge will host discussions on topics such as AI and cybersecurity, creating opportunities for informed and intentional exchanges.

"Medical technology innovation is crucial to improve access to healthcare and develop life-saving solutions," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "MEDevice Silicon Valley serves as a launchpad for progress by connecting companies, engineers and investors to overcome development hurdles. Through targeted programs and strategic partnerships, we are tackling key challenges like securing funding, enhancing cybersecurity, ensuring regulatory compliance, and improving patient care to bring new technologies to market faster and improve global health."

MEDevice Silicon Valley hosts over 175 exhibitors including: 219 Design, Accumold, Andrews Cooper, Canon Medical Components U.S.A., Foster Corporation, Intricon, Nelson Labs LLC, Pulse Technologies Inc. and Qosina, among many more.

To register to attend MEDevice Silicon Valley, (Santa Clara Convention Center, Nov. 20-21, 2024), please visit www.medevicesiliconvalley.com .

About MEDevice

MEDevice, an MD&M event, is the leading North American event brand for the medical technology industry, connecting engineers and cutting-edge medtech companies annually in the most prominent U.S. healthcare hubs. Visitors at the MEDevice events will learn from hands-on demo's, presentations from OEMs, keynote presentations, innovation showcases, an all-new medical adhesives pavilion, matchmaking and networking opportunities. MEDevice is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes MEDevice Boston and MEDevice Silicon Valley, as well as MD&M West, MD&M South, MD&M Minneapolis and MD&M East. Official listed media partners include Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI) and DesignNews. For more information, please visit? www.informamarkets.com . About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

