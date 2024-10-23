The Michaels Organization Celebrates Successful National Day of Service

The annual event offers all of Michaels' 2,800+ teammates the opportunity to volunteer for the day, resulting in thousands of service hours being given to people and communities in need across the country.

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, mobilized teammates who work at more than 600 communities across 39 states, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands, as well as its corporate headquarters staff, for a day dedicated to giving back during its annual National Day of Service, held Oct. 17.

Cramer Hill Park Camden

Teammates from Michaels corporate headquarters in Camden participate in a clean up of Cramer Hill Park

"The overwhelming enthusiasm and dedication displayed by our teammates during this year's National Day of Service have been truly inspiring," said Mark Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of The Michaels Organization. "Our volunteers included teammates from all our integrated business lines, from finance and development to asset and property management, to architecture and construction."

Michaels teammates who serve our affordable, student, market-rate, and military properties throughout the country offered volunteer hours in their local communities while corporate staff deployed throughout the city of Camden, NJ, where Michaels is headquartered. They performed a wide range of service activities for a multitude of nonprofits and local organizations as well as cities and counties, from stocking food pantries to planting community gardens, to cleaning the beaches in Kailua, Hawaii.

Michaels has been committed to creating a legacy of making the world a better place to live wherever it builds and manages housing for more than 50 years. Adhering to the core value of Doing Well By Doing the Extraordinary, Michaels leadership first created the National Day of Service in 2023. The annual event offers all of Michaels' 2,800+ teammates the opportunity to volunteer for the day, resulting in thousands of service hours being given to people and communities in need across the country.

The Michaels Organization's commitment to community extends far beyond this single day of service. Through its resident scholarship program, partnerships with nonprofits, and involvement in workforce development initiatives, Michaels continues to invest in the long-term success of its residents and communities.

"While our National Day of Service is a powerful demonstration of our collective impact, it's just one aspect of our ongoing commitment to uplifting communities," said Matt Sullivan, Michaels' Chief Operating Officer. "Every day, our team works tirelessly to create housing solutions and community programs that truly Lift Lives."

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

Cramer Hill Park Camden

Teammates from Michaels corporate headquarters in Camden participate in a clean up of Cramer Hill Park

Teammates from the Parks of Monterey Bay volunteer at a local animal shelter for Michaels National Day of Service. Virgin Islands

Michaels Teammates in St. Croix, USVI, prepare food to deliver to the elderly. North Carolina

Michaels Teammates in North Carolina pack food at a local Food Bank

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization

