Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 510300 | ISIN: DE0005103006 | Ticker-Symbol: ADV
Xetra
23.10.24
17:35 Uhr
19,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ADTRAN NETWORKS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN NETWORKS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,42019,64018:17
19,44019,64017:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN NETWORKS
ADTRAN NETWORKS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADTRAN NETWORKS SE19,5400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.