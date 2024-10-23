Sapia.ai, the world's only Smart Interviewer platform powered by AI, today introduced Phai, a revolutionary AI-driven career coach that fits in your pocket. Phai combines cutting-edge conversational AI with Sapia's proprietary dataset to empower job seekers and employees.

Leveraging the advanced capabilities of Anthropic's Claude 3.5 and Sapia.ai's own proprietary algorithms, Phai is built on insights from over 20 million question-and-answer pairs from 5 million global candidates. Its conversational API, similar to today's leading generative AI chatbots, offers personalized career guidance at scale.

"Phai's goal is simple: to help job seekers and employees discover their potential and match them to the right opportunities," said Barb Hyman, Founder CEO of Sapia.ai. "For years, we've championed AI that empowers candidates, and Phai continues that mission. Phai identifies over 140 skills in a 20-minute session, giving employees and organizations tools to unlock growth."

Built on SAIGE, Sapia.ai's proprietary large language model (LLM), Phai combines AI innovation with ethical AI design. SAIGE has been meticulously trained on a large dataset spanning industries, job families, and geographies, ensuring accurate and contextually rich career insights.

Buddhi Jayatilleke, Sapia.ai's Chief Data Scientist, emphasized the importance of transparency and explainability in the development of Phai. "Phai follows a structured interview approach curated by human experts. With the power of GenAI, Phai takes users through a discovery process with insights generated by SAIGE around their strengths. While giving agency to the user, Phai is built on a layer of guardrails to keep the conversation relevant and insightful."

Phai can be integrated into any chat UI via API, offering a scalable, cost-effective solution to drive talent mobility and employee engagement. Hyman noted, "Phai is a talent mobility tool, but our customers are also looking at it as an employee benefit. Most organizations are taking a top down approach to talent mobility with traditional platforms. Development conversations often get overlooked and Phai steps in to help employees take control of their growth."

About Sapia.ai:

Sapia.ai is the world's first Smart Interviewer powered by deep-learning AI, offering fair, inclusive, and scalable hiring solutions. By focusing on ethical AI, Sapia empowers organizations and individuals with tools that ensure fair hiring, talent mobility, and enhanced employee experience.

