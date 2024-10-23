Vantiva and e& Deploy First eSIM-enabled 5G Fixed Wireless Access Gateway for United Arab Emirates Subscribers

More powerful Customer Premise Equipment improves wireless service area by 40%;

Introduces self-installation and automated antenna optimization

PARIS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers to connect consumers worldwide, today announced it has been selected by longtime partner e& UAE, the telecom arm of e& in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to deploy a new 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateway in the country. Featuring the region's first eSIM installed on a customer premises equipment, the gateway allows for a simplified and OPEX saving self-installation, letting the end-user activate the solution without a technician's visit and physical SIM card.

"Vantiva has proven to be an ideal collaborator in developing a new gateway that could help us address multiple market challenges to keep up with new and emerging customer needs," said Saleh Ahmed, Senior Vice President, e& UAE Customer Operations. "We have supercharged this gateway with not only the state of the art Wi-Fi 6 technology available but also with the most powerful 5G transmitter that extends our service area to more households and businesses. The addition of the eSIM will also allow our end-users to have a plug-and-play installation process and get online immediately."

Based on Vantiva's Cobra FWA platform and designed for residential and business users, the gateway incorporates an innovative Indoor5G self-optimizing algorithm and high-gain antenna technology. This enables each device to fine-tune its internal antenna system autonomously, aligning it with e& UAE's towers for optimal 3.5GHz reception. Combined with increased transmission power (PC1.5 29 dBm), Vantiva's Indoor5G technology significantly improves connectivity and addresses indoor reception performance challenges by enabling e& UAE to address a 40% larger area around their base stations and connect more homes while reducing the cost of ownership for the FWA service.

"e& UAE continues to transform the broadband experience for its customers, and we have appreciated the opportunity to once again collaborate and develop a 5G FWA gateway for their markets," stated Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of the Customer Unit, Eurasia at Vantiva. "We have always been committed to innovation, and that commitment shines through with this gateway that sets a new standard for performance and accessibility. With decades of wireless connectivity experience and investment in software, we have extended the amazing e& UAE broadband experience to their 5G FWA subscribers by providing a common application framework."

Additional Features

Designed with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, this device can be supplemented with Wi-Fi nodes or mesh extenders running EasyMesh R2 software.

It also incorporates Homeware, Vantiva's highly modular and application-oriented software stack, based on OpenWrt standards and deployed with over 10 million gateways around the world.

Leveraging Vantiva's Homeware APIs and Vantiva's NaviGate Companion backend, e& will integrate a mobile app to help with the Wi-Fi set-up. This app will let end-users manage their home gateways and extenders using their iOS or Android mobile phones or tablets.

CONTACT: Vantiva Press Relations: press.relations@vantiva.com

Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva: vantiva@thatcherandco.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538236/Vantiva_e_October_23_2024_en.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/Vantiva_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantiva-and-e-deploy-first-esim-enabled-5g-fixed-wireless-access-gateway-for-united-arab-emirates-subscribers-302284411.html