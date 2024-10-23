Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S: Interim Financial Report for the Period 1 January - 30 September 2024

Company Announcement No. 7 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

2024.10.23

Interim Report 3rd quarter 2024

In the third quarter of 2024 AO achieved a revenue of DKK 1,326m, an EBITDA of DKK 100m, and an EBT of DKK 58m. The organic revenue development was slightly better than expected.

The quarterly figures are impacted by the growth from M&A activities. Organic revenue development adjusted for acquisitions was +1.8% for the quarter. Reported revenue growth was 7.9%.

Financial Highlights (DKKm) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Net Revenue 1,326.1 1,229.3 3,878.9 3,899.9 Gross Margin 303.1 283.1 892.3 916.0 EBITDA 99.6 95.6 242.9 309.9 EBT 58.2 63.3 130.1 203.9 Key ratios (%) Revenue Growth Rate 7.9 (0.5) Gross Margin 22.9 23.0 23.0 23.5 EBITDA Margin 7.5 7.8 6.3 7.9 EBT Margin 4.4 5.1 3.4 5.2

Revenue

AO continued to perform well in the B2B market. Project sales are still under pressure from low market activity and price competition. The B2C segment posted positive organic growth rates for the fourth quarter in a row. The Q3 revenue was DKK 1,326m (DKK 1,229m).

EBITDA

EBITDA amounted to DKK 100m, equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 7.5%. The quarterly figures are impacted by a one-off gain of DKK 14m related to sale of real estate.

EBT

EBT amounted to DKK 58m, corresponding to a margin of 4.4%.

Guidance for 2024

Guidance is unchanged compared to Q2.

Revenue for 2024 is expected to be in the range of DKK 5,300 to 5,500m.

EBITDA expectation is in the range of DKK 340 to 370m.

Profit before tax (EBT) expectation is in the range of DKK 200 to 230m.

Financial outlook assumptions are detailed in the interim financial report.

Webcast

The Interim Report for Q3 2024 will be presented in English via webcast on October 24, 2024, at 13:00 CET. It is possible to participate in the webcast from the Investor Relations page on AO.dk or from the link below:

Brødrene A&O Johansen A/S | Interim Report Q3 2024

For further information, please contact:

CEO Niels A. Johansen

CFO/Deputy CEO Per Toelstang

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Rørvang 3

DK- 2620 Albertslund

Denmark

Tlf.: +45 70 28 00 00