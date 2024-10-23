The Mobility House is one of three companies positioned to the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Management Systems 2024 Vendor Assessment

The Mobility House has been named a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Management Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US49435523, October 2024) report. The report evaluated 13 companies operating in at least two major regions worldwide, offering a hardware-agnostic, OCPP compliant charge management system (CMS).

"The Mobility House has been a leader in charging and energy management for years now, so it is wonderful to see global analysts such as IDC giving this sort of recognition," said Gregor Hintler, The Mobility House North America CEO.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House is shaping the zero emissions future of energy and mobility. Our resilient charging technology makes EV charging reliable and flexible, and provides drivers the freedom of zero emissions, zero cost charging. We integrate flexible charging with energy systems to stabilize the electrical grid and free it from fossil fuels. Across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, The Mobility House currently manages more than 2,000 EV fleet charging facilities, charges hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles, and trades power from more than 100 MWh of energy storage.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

