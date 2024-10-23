Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 octobre/October 2024) - Victory Battery Metals Corp. (VR) has announced a name and symbol change to Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CRIT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,744,222 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on October 28, 2024.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 25, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (VR) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CRIT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 4 744 222 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom, symbole, et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 28 octobre 2024.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 25 octobre 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 28 OCT 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 28 OCT 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 28 OCT 2024 New Name/Nouveau Nom : Supreme Critical Metals Inc. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : CRIT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 868595 10 9 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 868595 10 9 4 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : VR Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 92643V200/CA92643V2003

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)