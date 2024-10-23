Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Leads the Charge in Indonesia's Blockchain Development

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange GreenX are leading the blockchain adoption in Indonesia as the region's digital interest is rising fast.

From 8th - 10th October 2024, an intensive training for trainers was held in Surabaya, introducing blockchain technology to teachers, lecturers and blockchain enthusiasts. The event was a collaboration between Institut Teknologi Sepuluh (ITS), Digital Sharia Technologies and Asosiasi Dosen Integrator Desa (ADIDES), with support from Dubai Blockchain Center and GreenX. The event were graced by the presence of co-founder of Dubai Blockchain Center, Mr. Khalifa AlJaziri AlShehhi, who is also an Advisor to the Ministry of Economy of Dubai, CEO of Sphynx Lab Limited, Mr Zaidoun Al-Owbydi from New Zealand, and CXO of GreenX, Mr Philip Tam.

Director of Sharia Digital Technologies, Hambali said, "blockchain adoption is expanding rapidly in Indonesia, although the understanding of blockchain is still at its early stages compared to the global standard. We hope to train more trainers and lecturers starting from Universities in East Jawa, and slowly expand this to other regions in the country."

On 17th October 2024, a strategic collaboration agreement was signed between Pondok Pesantren Darul Fiqih from Lamongan, East Jawa, Dubai Blockchain Center and Sphynx Lab, to promote blockchain technology to young Indonesians through Pesantren, or traditional Islamic boarding school. The signing was witnessed by Consulate General RI for Dubai, Mr Denny Lesmana, and Kusuma Pradopo (HoC). The collaboration agreement was part of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and United Arab Emirates.

CXO of GreenX, Philip Tam commented, "Indonesia presents a huge opportunity for GreenX given that the majority of its population are Islamic and blockchain adoption is on the rise. Indonesia is also part of BIMP-EAGA, the high growth region in the Borneo-Sulu-Sulawesi corridors, which our Group Greenpro Capital is working closely with."

"We aim to use Indonesia as the first region to adopt BIMP-EAGA Digital Wallet, which allows participants to raise and invest funds through Shariah-Compliant Digital Assets (RAMZ). In the near future we will airdrop a portion of listed RAMZ to selected recipients of BIMP communities, with the objective to initiate wealth creation through digital means," Philip further added.

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

