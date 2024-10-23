Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - GenesisUSA, Inc., a nonprofit that supports disabled veterans and orphans, is expanding its efforts across the United States. The organization offers financial help and emotional support to those in need, aiming to make a meaningful difference through personalized care. Its leadership is focused on growing the nonprofit's mission and reaching more people who require assistance.

Photo courtesy of Genesis USA

Charles Ford founded GenesisUSA and works closely with local community members to identify retired soldiers and children who need support. Together, they make certain that help goes directly to those who need it most.

This hands-on technique builds trust between the nonprofit, its donors, and recipients. So far, the organization has supported over 100 individuals, emphasizing its focus on personalized care, which can be a challenge for larger charities.

Supporting Veterans and Orphans with Comprehensive Care

GenesisUSA provides financial support to orphans and disabled veterans, helping them access essential items like wheelchairs. The organization also works with local businesses and veteran groups to expand its services. GenesisUSA plans to build wheelchair-accessible homes to help them live more independently and create a sense of community.

"We want to make sure those who have faced tough situations receive the help they need," says Charles Ford. "Our mission extends beyond financial aid-we offer emotional support and create long-lasting connections."

Expanding Nationwide for Greater Impact

Based in Texas, GenesisUSA is working to expand its efforts across all 50 states. The nonprofit is building partnerships with community leaders to support steady growth, focusing on helping individuals often overlooked by larger organizations.

Ford's plan includes housing communities for disabled, retired soldiers, featuring amenities like wheelchair-accessible swimming pools. The first project is expected to start construction in the next two years and could expand as more funding becomes available.

"One of our key projects is building wheelchair-accessible homes with swimming pools for veterans with disabilities. These communities will provide not just housing but a supportive environment where they can regain their independence," Ford says.

How GenesisUSA Builds Donor Trust

GenesisUSA is in a good position to adapt to changes in the nonprofit sector, especially with the increased focus on transparency and accountability. The organization's efforts to use donations effectively have helped build trust with donors. It shares detailed reports that show how contributions are being put to use.

"Donors want to understand where their money goes, and we're dedicated to demonstrating that every dollar counts," says Ford. "Our emphasis on transparency helps us stand out in the nonprofit field."

GenesisUSA's Plan to Reach More Orphans and Veterans

GenesisUSA continues its mission to support orphans and veterans by providing financial aid for food, shelter, and medical supplies. The nonprofit aims to raise $100,000 by the end of 2024 to support ongoing projects and new initiatives, including housing. This financial progress will help the organization take on larger projects aligned with its long-term goals.

"Our goal is to reach as many people as possible, which means growing our efforts," Ford says. "Working with local communities ensures that aid reaches those who need it most, and we plan to expand nationwide in the coming years."

More Than Programs: GenesisUSA's Dedication to Compassionate Support

GenesisUSA, Inc. is expanding its efforts while staying focused on its mission to care for retired soldiers and children in need. "We're not just creating programs-we're working to support people who need help," said Ford. With new projects ahead, the organization plans to offer practical support to more individuals.

About GenesisUSA, Inc

GenesisUSA, Inc., is a Texas-based nonprofit that supports disabled veterans and orphans. The organization, founded by Charles Ford, provides personalized financial aid and emotional support to those in need. Committed to transparency, growth, and community-driven solutions, GenesisUSA is expanding its services across the U.S. The nonprofit also works on long-term initiatives, including developing wheelchair-accessible veteran housing.

