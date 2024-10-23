Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Toronto-based Newsfile staff along with the TMX leadership team closed the market to celebrate the August 2024 acquisition of Newsfile Corp. Michael Kousaie, President, TMX Newsfile and Vice President, Strategy, Toronto Stock Exchange was joined by John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, to mark the milestone.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mg3XwflihUs

Established in 1997, Newsfile services over 2,500 public and private clients and is a one-stop source for disclosure requirements, including news release distribution and SEDAR+, EDGAR, and XBRL filing solutions. TMX's acquisition of Newsfile, a client-first newswire and regulatory filing solutions provider, bolsters their Capital Formation business as they continue to expand their offerings beyond listings.

