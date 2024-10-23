BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces 2024 Learning in Practice Award Winners

60+ learning and development professionals recognized for their work in design and delivery of employee development programs

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Chief Learning Officer (CLO), the foremost publication in the learning and development industry, proudly unveiled the 60+ winners of its annual Learning in Practice (LIP) Awards during their annual ceremony held on the evening of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona.

Established in 2003, the Learning in Practice Awards recognize learning leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs. This year's ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements across various categories, with winners receiving gold, silver or bronze distinctions. The awards ceremony, a highlight of the annual CLO Symposium, brought together industry leaders, innovators and practitioners from around the globe.

"The Learning in Practice Awards showcase the best and brightest in corporate learning and development," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer, editor-in-chief of Chief Learning Officer. "This year's winners have shown exceptional innovation and dedication in advancing their organizations' learning initiatives, particularly in the face of rapidly evolving workplace dynamics."

In addition to category awards, CLO announced the recipient of its most prestigious honor, the CLO of the Year. This accolade recognizes an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the field of learning and development, demonstrating visionary leadership and driving significant organizational impact.

The complete list of winners can be viewed here.

