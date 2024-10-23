ParkerWhite Names Luke Lauer as New Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / ParkerWhite, a brand-focused marketing agency specializing in partnering with medical device and healthcare companies to bring life-changing products to market, is proud to announce the appointment of Luke Lauer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lauer steps into this leadership role with a proven track record of innovation and growth in the digital marketing sector, aligning with ParkerWhite's mission to help healthcare brands deliver meaningful impact.

With over 25 years of experience leveraging digital technologies to generate targeted leads for both consumer and B2B audiences in multiple sectors, Luke Lauer brings a wealth of expertise to our team. Most recently, Mr. Lauer served as Managing Director at Titan Growth (now Intero Digital), where he was responsible for all growth and operational initiatives. Under his leadership, he guided a talented team of 44, achieving an impressive 300% revenue growth and establishing the agency as one of the most profitable in the U.S. The agency earned numerous awards while driving brand growth in the competitive digital marketing landscape.

"I am truly honored to join ParkerWhite, a company with a remarkable legacy of empowering healthcare innovators to bring life-changing products to market. Together, we will push the boundaries of digital marketing, harnessing innovative strategies to enhance our clients' impact. Our mission is to help them create meaningful change in the lives of patients, ensuring that their groundbreaking solutions reach those who need them most. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

As CEO, Mr. Lauer will focus on expanding ParkerWhite's digital marketing capabilities in search and paid marketing, as well as implementing digital transformation strategies within the evolving generative AI search landscape. He remains committed to the company's core philosophy of delivering world-class branding and creative solutions for organizations dedicated to transforming patient care and improving health outcomes.

Cindy White, current CEO and Creative Director: "I am excited to pass the CEO responsibilities onto Luke, this allows me more time to focus on my passion for building brands and mentoring our creative team. Luke is the right leader for the next phase of ParkerWhite's journey. His vision for growing the agency aligns perfectly with our commitment to helping healthcare companies successfully bring their innovations to market with targeted solutions within the digital landscape."

Keith White, President: "Under Mr. Lauer's leadership, ParkerWhite will enhance its position in healthcare marketing, providing the strategic expertise needed to drive measurable success for companies dedicated to improving patients' lives. His vision will help us refine our innovative approaches and expand our services, ensuring our clients make a lasting impact in the healthcare sector."

