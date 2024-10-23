Kintarra Technology: League Inc. Acquires Kintarra, Expands Into MSP With AI-Driven Solutions

Kintarra Technology to become part of a larger investment portfolio under League Inc., which is expanding its holdings to nearly 40 companies

SANTA CLARITA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / League Inc., an investment holding company in Santa Clarita, CA, has strategically acquired Kintarra, an innovative IT services provider focused on ESG led by Kevin Hong. This acquisition accelerates League's entry into the growing Managed Service Provider (MSP) market, projected to reach $557 billion by 2028. Kintarra's expertise in IT management and global partnerships complements League's vision of delivering proactive, data-driven solutions for companies all around the world. The acquisition will allow Kintarra to become part of a larger investment portfolio under League Inc, which is expanding its holdings to nearly 40 companies.

Company logo

Additionally, the transaction allows League to diversify beyond the financial, tax, and legal industries. With 59% of businesses outsourcing IT services and over 90% of enterprises utilizing cloud-based solutions, the integration of Kintarra's AI and cloud technologies aligns with League's mission to expand its global presence and offer advanced IT solutions through its new MSP division.

Kevin Hong, former CEO of Kintarra, has been instrumental in positioning Kintarra as a leader in AI-powered IT management. League CEO Jeremy Salvador praised Hong's ability to scale companies quickly and successfully, stating:

"Kevin's proven success in growing Kintarra, Destroy Drive, and various software companies into industry leaders speaks for itself. After joining us as a consultant to launch League IT MSP, we quickly recognized his talent and deep understanding of the AI market and its impact on IT solutions. We're excited to leverage his expertise to expand into new markets and develop innovative AI solutions"

Hong will resume his involvement with Kintarra as the company will not only look to grow by introducing new technologies in the space but also plans to make key acquisitions within the next 12-18 months. Hong expressed excitement about the partnership:

"Unlike traditional private equity firms, League Inc.'s long-term vision and Buffet-like approach to evaluating companies, people, and industry trends immediately impressed me. I'm thrilled to be part of securing a strong financial and strategic partner for Kintarra Technology so early in its journey. The greater IT solutions market is undergoing a seismic transformation, and League's executive team recognizes the critical need to build cutting-edge AI infrastructure to lead this shift. Given our existing partnership with Caprae Capital, Kintarra's investment company, along with the AI research team that we built, this acquisition is the perfect alignment for all partners setting the stage for extraordinary growth."

The MSP industry's rapid growth, driven by increasing IT complexity and reliance on outsourced services, presents a significant opportunity. Cloud IT infrastructure spending is forecast to reach $118 billion by 2025. Through this acquisition, League is poised to address critical IT needs like data security, compliance, and infrastructure management while delivering AI-driven tools for proactive monitoring and optimization.

This integration of Kintarra's expertise supports League's broader vision of becoming a leader in the MSP space, offering tailored, data-driven IT solutions that evolve with the changing business landscape.

Contact Information

Kevin Hong

Partner

kevin@capraecapital.com

8186360839

SOURCE: Kintarra Technology

View the original press release on newswire.com.