KBRA releases a recap of the 2024 European Structured Finance Symposium held in London on 17 October. Panel discussions covered trends and developments relevant to European ABS, RMBS, and CMBS. Renewables ABS was a timely topic for the final panel, with Europe's first solar ABS transaction coming to market in the days following the event.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
