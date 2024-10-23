Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2ACKK | ISIN: NL0011585146
Xetra
23.10.24
17:35 Uhr
446,90 Euro
+3,10
+0,70 %
445,90447,8021:52
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 21:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enzo Mattioli Ferrari Invests in Cavallino Inc.

Signi?cant move strengthens the historic project, founded in 1978 and focused on the Ferrari legacy

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Enzo Mattioli Ferrari, a direct descendant of the legendary Enzo Ferrari and grandson of Piero Ferrari, is the CEO of Ferrari Family Investments and Trustee of the Piero Ferrari Trust. An entrepreneur with a strong commitment to enhancing Italian heritage and promoting 'Made in Italy' products, Enzo Mattioli Ferrari is a passionate enthusiast and, above all, an expert in the vintage automotive industry.

Enzo Mattioli Ferrari and Luigi Orlandini

Enzo Mattioli Ferrari and Luigi Orlandini



Through Ferrari Family Investments, he has decided to invest in Cavallino Inc., the American company that has been publishing the bimonthly Cavallino magazine since 1978 and organizing the renowned Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Concorso d'Eleganza since 1992. This is the largest event in the world dedicated exclusively to Ferrari automobiles, now with a global presence thanks to recently launched editions in Modena, Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming ?rst edition in Sydney.

This decision holds special signi?cance, as it brings the Ferrari family into the world's oldest independent project dedicated to preserving Enzo Ferrari's legacy: his cars, their history, their preservation in authentic condition, and - certainly not least - the extraordinary vision of a man who built a successful company with a unique image, driven by his determination and deep passion.

Luigi Orlandini, who has led the dynamic growth of Cavallino over the past four years since its acquisition by Canossa, continues to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Cavallino. Enzo Mattioli Ferrari has assumed the role of President.

"First of all, on behalf of everyone at Cavallino, I'd like to thank Enzo Mattioli Ferrari for believing in the Cavallino project," said Luigi Orlandini.

"His expertise and passion present a tremendous opportunity for a project like Cavallino, which, thanks to his input and ideas, will further strengthen its leadership in the vintage car world. Having Enzo, the keeper of such a prestigious legacy, with us in an active role is an honor and makes us proud of the work we've done over the past few years."

"I strongly believe in the Cavallino project, and for this reason, I am excited to participate in its development and growth, not just with ?nancial investment, but with strategic involvement," said Enzo Mattioli Ferrari upon being named President of Cavallino.

"For my family, the Prancing Horse (il Cavallino Rampante) has always been a symbol of our entrepreneurial, sporting, and cultural history. Cavallino has a crucial mission - to foster the passion for the Prancing Horse and to contribute to protecting Ferrari's legacy, while supporting and promoting the continued growth of the vintage car sector."

About Cavallino

Cavallino Inc. is a U.S.-based company founded in 1978, dedicated to the world of Ferrari. It is the publisher of the namesake magazine and organizer of the renowned concours d'elegance in Palm Beach, Florida. First published in September/October 1978, the bimonthly Cavallino Magazine is regarded as the most authoritative source of information in the world of classic Ferraris. The Cavallino Classic is the world's largest event solely devoted to Ferrari automobiles and has been held in Palm Beach since 1992. Following its acquisition by Canossa, Cavallino has expanded globally, with new editions in Modena, Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming edition in Sydney.

Cavallino is owned by Canossa, a global leader in high-pro?le automotive events. Canossa is a member of the duPont REGISTRY Group, the world's premier luxury platform that integrates the culture, community, and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle.

For media enquiries:

Elisa Airaghi, Head of Communication: elisa.airaghi@canossa.com - mobile +39 340 2310283

SOURCE: Cavallino

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
