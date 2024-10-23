Anzeige
23.10.2024
Buckeye Medical Technologies Receives Fifth Patent for AnatotempSC Anatomic Dental Implant Healing Abutment Scan Body

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Buckeye Medical Technologies Ltd. is proud to announce the approval of its fifth U.S. utility patent for the AnatotempSC anatomic dental implant healing abutment scan body components and system. This groundbreaking product offers a dual-function solution: it serves as both an anatomic dental implant healing abutment that ensures an ideal gingival emergence profile and as a scan body used during the prosthetic restorative process.

AnatotempSC

AnatotempSC
Anatomic Dental Implant Healing Abutment and Scan Body.

The AnatotempSC system stands out by streamlining dental implant procedures, reducing up to four clinical steps and eliminating the need for an additional appointment. Its position in relation to the dental implant can be captured through either an intraoral scanner or a traditional tray impression. Furthermore, the AnatotempSC integrates seamlessly with popular dental design and lab software, greatly simplifying the prosthesis design process.

The issuance of five U.S. utility patents for this product highlights the innovation behind the components, methods of use, and modeling systems. This robust patent portfolio secures AnatotempSC's pivotal role in the dental implant market.

"We are thrilled with the recent patent approvals surrounding the AnatotempSC system," said Dr. Terry B. Philibin, DDS, MS, MBA, and President and CEO of Anatotemp. "The AnatotempSC anatomic healing abutment and scan body significantly enhances the restorative workflow and is compatible with many of the most widely used dental implant systems."

This milestone reinforces Buckeye Medical Technologies' commitment to advancing dental implant technology and improving the workflow for dental professionals globally.

Contact Information

Dr. Terry Philibin
President and CEO
info@anatotemp.com
330-609-0386

SOURCE: Buckeye Medical Technologies

