Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:41 Uhr
22,600 Euro
-0,400
-1,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,40022,80022:39
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 22:14 Uhr
83 Leser
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys To Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on October 31, 2024

/ ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) and (HVT.A) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on October 31.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 126 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
