InjuryClaims.com Connects Oxbryta Users to Legal Help After Recall

If you've experienced serious side effects from Oxbryta, find out if you qualify for compensation.

InjuryClaims.com is connecting people who may have been harmed by the recalled drug Oxbryta to experienced legal support. Our partner law firms, including Cory Watson Attorneys-a respected national firm known for handling dangerous drug cases-are now reviewing claims from individuals who may qualify for compensation related to Oxbryta injuries.

Oxbryta, approved in 2019 to treat sickle cell disease, was intended to reduce pain and improve red blood cell health. However, recent clinical trials revealed that the drug was linked to increased risks of death and serious health issues, such as vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). These findings led Pfizer to recall the drug from the market in September 2024.

What to Know About Oxbryta's Side Effects

For many living with sickle cell disease, managing pain and health complications is already a significant challenge. Oxbryta was marketed as a way to prevent VOCs by helping red blood cells carry more oxygen, but data now suggests it may have caused more harm than good.

Some patients taking Oxbryta experienced:

Vaso-occlusive crises (VOC)

Severe pain and discomfort

Hospitalization

Stroke

Kidney failure

Death

If you or someone you know took Oxbryta and experienced these complications , you may be eligible to file a claim. Injury Claims can help you connect with one of its partner law firms for a free consultation to understand your legal options.

How to Get Legal Support

Injury Claims encourages those affected by Oxbryta to learn more about their rights and eligibility for compensation. By reaching out, you can be connected with one of our partner law firms, which will provide a confidential consultation at no cost. Visit Injuryclaims.com or explore ongoing Oxbryta claims at Class Action Lawsuits .

InjuryClaims.com is committed to assisting those harmed by dangerous drugs. If Oxbryta caused you harm, let us help you take the first step toward possible compensation.

Get started here today.

CONTACT:

Gino Aielli

Typhon Interactive

Phone: (307) 213-4486

Email: info@typhoninteractive.com

SOURCE: injuryclaims.com

View the original press release on accesswire.com