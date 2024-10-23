Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 23:15 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InjuryClaims.com Connects Oxbryta Users to Legal Help After Recall

If you've experienced serious side effects from Oxbryta, find out if you qualify for compensation.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / InjuryClaims.com is connecting people who may have been harmed by the recalled drug Oxbryta to experienced legal support. Our partner law firms, including Cory Watson Attorneys-a respected national firm known for handling dangerous drug cases-are now reviewing claims from individuals who may qualify for compensation related to Oxbryta injuries.

Oxbryta, approved in 2019 to treat sickle cell disease, was intended to reduce pain and improve red blood cell health. However, recent clinical trials revealed that the drug was linked to increased risks of death and serious health issues, such as vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). These findings led Pfizer to recall the drug from the market in September 2024.

What to Know About Oxbryta's Side Effects

For many living with sickle cell disease, managing pain and health complications is already a significant challenge. Oxbryta was marketed as a way to prevent VOCs by helping red blood cells carry more oxygen, but data now suggests it may have caused more harm than good.

Some patients taking Oxbryta experienced:

  • Vaso-occlusive crises (VOC)

  • Severe pain and discomfort

  • Hospitalization

  • Stroke

  • Kidney failure

  • Death

If you or someone you know took Oxbryta and experienced these complications, you may be eligible to file a claim. Injury Claims can help you connect with one of its partner law firms for a free consultation to understand your legal options.

How to Get Legal Support

Injury Claims encourages those affected by Oxbryta to learn more about their rights and eligibility for compensation. By reaching out, you can be connected with one of our partner law firms, which will provide a confidential consultation at no cost. Visit Injuryclaims.com or explore ongoing Oxbryta claims at Class Action Lawsuits.

InjuryClaims.com is committed to assisting those harmed by dangerous drugs. If Oxbryta caused you harm, let us help you take the first step toward possible compensation.

Get started here today.

CONTACT:
Gino Aielli
Typhon Interactive
Phone: (307) 213-4486
Email: info@typhoninteractive.com

SOURCE: injuryclaims.com



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.