Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - James Anderson (the "Investor") announces update to his ownership of common shares in the capital of MyndTec Inc. (the "Issuer") (the "Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrants").

On October 23, 2024, the Issuer completed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of a private placement of units ("Units") announced on October 1, 2024. 183,550 Units were issued pursuant to the First Tranche at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and One Warrant (each a "October 2024 Placement Warrant"). Each October 2024 Placement Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

The Investor acquired 183,550 Units pursuant to the First Tranche.

Prior to the completion of the First Tranche, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through Life Beyond Barriers, LLC ("LBB"), 6,739,700 Common Shares and 2,587,758 Warrants, representing approximately 33.93% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Following the completion of the First Tranche and as of the date hereof, the Investor owns directly, and indirectly through LBB, 6,923,250 Common Shares and 2,771,308 Warrants, representing approximately 34.80% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The transaction was made in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Investor may from time to time acquire additional common shares or warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional common shares or warrants or may continue to hold the common shares or warrants.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227627

SOURCE: James Anderson