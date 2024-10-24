Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue of $1.4 billion

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $979 million, or $2.50 per share Includes an $885 million goodwill impairment, a $114 million asset retirement charge for rigs we are no longer marketing, and $7 million in merger and integration expenses

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $2 million, or $0.00 per share Excludes goodwill impairment, asset retirement charge, and merger and integration expenses

Adjusted EBITDA of $275 million Excludes goodwill impairment, asset retirement charge, and merger and integration expenses



Other Key Items

Year-to-date through September 30, 2024: Cash from Operations of $860 million, Free Cash Flow of $322 million

Returned $71 million to shareholders in the third quarter and $366 million in the first nine months of the year Used $40 million to repurchase more than 4 million shares in the third quarter; since the close of the NexTier merger and Ulterra acquisition through September 30, 2024, returned $475 million to shareholders including $346 million in share repurchases $780 million in remaining share repurchase authorization as of September 30, 2024 Declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share, payable on December 16, 2024 to holders of record as of December 2, 2024



Management Commentary

"It has been over a year since we closed the NexTier merger and Ulterra acquisition, and it is evident that we are stronger as a combined entity than we were on a standalone basis," said Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer. "Patterson-UTI has generated almost $570 million of free cash flow during the first four full quarters since the closing of those transactions, showcasing the robust cash flow-generating capability of our Company. We have also delivered on our commitment to return significant capital to shareholders, having returned more than 15% of our current market capitalization during the four quarters ended September 30, 2024 through dividends and share repurchases. Our resilient commercial and operating models are serving us well, and we believe we are well-positioned to continue generating substantial free cash flow."

"U.S. Contract Drilling saw the benefit of a disciplined market with our quality asset base working for top tier customers, and we delivered another quarter of better-than-expected margins helped by relatively steady revenue per day and an improvement in costs. In Completion Services, natural gas prices and M&A activity caused some customers to delay completion activity, although we are seeing good financial results as we continue to roll out our electric fleets. Drilling Products revenue improved in the United States despite a lower industry rig count, and we achieved another quarter of improving adjusted gross profit."

"We expect our rig count will remain relatively steady through the rest of the year, while completion activity is likely to experience a sequential slowdown due to typical holiday breaks and capital discipline being exercised by our customers into year-end," continued Mr. Hendricks. "As we start to look towards 2025, we believe our rig activity will remain steady in both oil and natural gas basins, and we expect our Completion Services adjusted gross profit in the first half of 2025 will exceed our projected Completion Services results in the second half of this year. With our disciplined approach to capital allocation, we expect our free cash flow will remain strong, including in the fourth quarter this year."

"The NexTier and Ulterra transactions expanded our capabilities and enhanced our ability to serve our customers and compete in a rapidly changing market. We have received very positive feedback so far from our first fully integrated drilling and completion offering, and we are in discussions with several more customers regarding similar arrangements," said Mr. Hendricks. "We believe the long-term winners in U.S. shale will be the service providers that can offer a truly unique and difficult-to-replicate service to the customer, and over time, we are confident that our unique commercial and operational strategy will deliver value to our customers and our investors."

"We delivered another quarter of strong free cash flow," said Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "We expect our 2024 capital expenditures to be below $700 million, even as we continue to increase our investment in next generation assets and improve our asset quality across the entire business. When including the recent Board of Directors approved dividend that we will pay in December, we have reached our expectation to return at least $400 million to shareholders in 2024 through dividends and share repurchases. We will continue to explore high return opportunities for the remainder of our 2024 free cash flow, including the option to accelerate our share repurchases."

Drilling Services

During the third quarter, Drilling Services revenue totaled $422 million. Drilling Services adjusted gross profit was $171 million during the quarter compared to $179 million during the prior quarter.

Within the Drilling Services segment for the third quarter, U.S. Contract Drilling revenue was $356 million, and adjusted gross profit was $159 million, which was helped by a better-than-expected average daily margin. U.S. operating days totaled 9,870, with activity in line with our expectation. The average rig revenue per operating day in U.S. Contract Drilling was $36,040 in the quarter, and the adjusted gross profit per operating day in U.S. Contract Drilling was $16,140, which was in line with the previous quarter. Adjusted gross profit per operating day outperformed our expectation, which was the result of better-than-expected revenue per day as well as a sequential improvement in costs per day.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had term contracts for drilling rigs in the United States providing for future dayrate drilling revenue of approximately $401 million. Based on contracts currently in place, the Company expects an average of 58 rigs operating under term contracts during the fourth quarter of 2024 and an average of 33 rigs operating under term contracts over the four quarters ending September 30, 2025.

For the third quarter, other Drilling Services revenue, which primarily includes International Contract Drilling and Directional Drilling, was $66 million, with adjusted gross profit of $11 million.

Completion Services

Third quarter Completion Services revenue totaled $832 million, with adjusted gross profit of $128 million. We saw a slight increase in revenue during the quarter, which was driven by a mix shift towards jobs with additional wellsite integration services. Several of our fleets experienced unplanned gaps, however, which impacted fixed cost leverage for those fleets compared to the second quarter. The higher revenue was mostly a function of an increase in activity in natural gas basins compared to the second quarter.

During the third quarter, we continued to see strong financial results as we roll out our electric fleets. We expect the percentage of our pump hours from electric frac equipment to increase again in the fourth quarter. Despite reducing our 2024 capital expenditures, we have increased the expected electric horsepower in our fleet to 155,000 in the fourth quarter this year. Approximately 80% of our active fleet can be powered by natural gas.

We are continuing to streamline our asset base and have stopped investing in older Tier 2 diesel assets. By the end of 2024, we will have retired and decommissioned nearly 400,000 horsepower of older Tier 2 diesel equipment this year and expect to close the year with a total fleet of approximately 3 million horsepower - representing a roughly 10% reduction in our fleet size from the beginning of the year.

Drilling Products

Third quarter Drilling Products revenue totaled $89 million, with adjusted gross profit of $42 million. Third quarter revenue in the Drilling Products business was up 4% sequentially, which was mostly a function of the resumption of activity in Canada following the second quarter spring breakup as well as higher U.S. revenue even as the rig count declined. Adjusted gross profit was up sequentially, with the segment continuing to deliver strong market share gains and steady pricing.

Since Patterson-UTI closed the Ulterra acquisition, the Drilling Products segment has increased market share on rigs operated by our U.S. Contract Drilling business by more than 10%.

Other

During the third quarter, Other revenue totaled $15 million, with adjusted gross profit totaling $5 million during the quarter.

Goodwill and Asset Impairment

During the third quarter, we reported an $885 million charge related to the impairment of goodwill that was recorded from the NexTier merger. The merger was a stock-for-stock transaction that was negotiated at a zero premium to the market price of a share of NexTier at the time of the deal announcement on June 15, 2023. The recorded equity consideration was based on Patterson-UTI's share price at time the transaction closed on September 1, 2023, which was 34% higher relative to the deal announcement date. This higher share price resulted in a higher recorded equity consideration, leading to the recognition of goodwill from the transaction. The goodwill impairment reflects our updated macro-outlook for the industry and relates only to our Completion Services reporting segment.

On a periodic basis, we evaluate our fleet of drilling rigs for marketability based on the condition of inactive rigs, expenditures that would be necessary to bring inactive rigs to working condition and the expected demand for drilling services by rig type. The components comprising rigs that will no longer be marketed are evaluated, and those components with continuing utility to our other marketed rigs are transferred to other rigs or to our yards to be used as spare equipment. The remaining components of these rigs are abandoned. In the third quarter of 2024, we identified 42 legacy non-Tier 1 rigs and equipment to be retired. Given our updated view on the outlook for industry drilling activity in the United States, we believed these rigs had limited commercial opportunity and were unlikely to ever return to work without a significant capital investment. We recorded a $114 million charge related to this asset retirement in the third quarter of 2024.

Outlook

In drilling, we expect to see a relatively steady rig count for our Tier 1 high-spec drilling rigs through the rest of the year and into 2025. However, the overall industry rig count may fluctuate as older, lower spec assets could see weaker demand given the bifurcated capabilities within the industry rig fleet. We expect customers will reduce completion activity in the fourth quarter before activity recovers again in the first half of 2025.

Within the Drilling Services segment, we expect U.S. Contract Drilling to operate an average of 106 rigs in the fourth quarter, with adjusted gross profit per operating day of slightly less than $15,000. The reduction in adjusted gross profit per operating day relative to prior periods is largely the result of lower revenue per day due to contract churn and rig mix. Aside from U.S. Contract Drilling, we expect other Drilling Services adjusted gross profit will be down slightly in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter.

In our Completion Services segment, during the fourth quarter, we see slowing activity into year-end from normal seasonal holidays, while our customers are also reducing completion activity to maintain spending within their budgets. We expect fourth quarter Completion Services adjusted gross profit of approximately $85 million. We believe the Completion Services segment is likely to see higher adjusted gross profit in the first half of 2025, relative to the second half of 2024.

In our Drilling Products segment for the fourth quarter, we expect a slight sequential increase in revenue and adjusted gross profit, driven by growth in our International operations, while U.S. revenue is expected to decline slightly on lower industry rig count.

For the fourth quarter, Other revenue and adjusted gross profit is expected to be roughly flat with the prior quarter.

For the fourth quarter, we expect selling, general and administrative expense of approximately $65 million, and depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment expense of approximately $255 million.

We expect fourth quarter capital expenditures to be approximately $150 million.

For purposes of the shareholder return target, the Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The shareholder return target, including the amount and timing of any dividend payments and/or share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and will depend upon business conditions, results of operations, financial condition, terms of the Company's debt agreements and other factors.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

About Patterson-UTI

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands)

September 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 115,482 $ 192,680 Accounts receivable, net 863,779 971,091 Inventory 172,750 180,805 Other current assets 150,239 141,122 Total current assets 1,302,250 1,485,698 Property and equipment, net 3,095,070 3,340,412 Goodwill 487,388 1,379,741 Intangible assets, net 962,595 1,051,697 Deferred tax assets, net - 3,927 Other assets 116,374 158,556 Total assets $ 5,963,677 $ 7,420,031 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 493,360 $ 534,420 Accrued liabilities 326,794 446,268 Other current liabilities 38,248 69,747 Total current liabilities 858,402 1,050,435 Long-term debt, net 1,219,461 1,224,941 Deferred tax liabilities, net 245,687 248,107 Other liabilities 68,169 75,867 Total liabilities 2,391,719 2,599,350 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity attributable to controlling interests 3,562,127 4,812,292 Noncontrolling interest 9,831 8,389 Total equity 3,571,958 4,820,681 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,963,677 $ 7,420,031

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 1,357,222 $ 1,348,194 $ 1,011,452 $ 4,215,776 $ 2,562,139 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Direct operating costs 1,011,907 971,164 691,458 3,060,210 1,692,202 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 374,680 267,638 197,635 917,274 452,629 Impairment of goodwill 885,240 - - 885,240 - Selling, general and administrative 65,696 64,578 45,102 195,258 108,925 Credit loss expense 721 (273 ) - 5,679 - Merger and integration expense 6,699 10,645 70,188 29,577 78,128 Other operating expense (income), net 2,908 (10,786 ) (2,635 ) (19,060 ) (9,994 ) Total operating costs and expenses 2,347,851 1,302,966 1,001,748 5,074,178 2,321,890 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (990,629 ) 45,228 9,704 (858,402 ) 240,249 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 745 1,867 2,131 4,801 4,583 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized (17,990 ) (17,913 ) (15,625 ) (54,238 ) (34,189 ) Other income (expense) (716 ) 224 (618 ) 358 3,191 Total other expense (17,961 ) (15,822 ) (14,112 ) (49,079 ) (26,415 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,008,590 ) 29,406 (4,408 ) (907,481 ) 213,834 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (30,256 ) 17,785 (4,130 ) 7,526 29,820 NET INCOME (LOSS) (978,334 ) 11,621 (278 ) (915,007 ) 184,014 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 427 544 (328 ) 1,442 (328 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (978,761 ) $ 11,077 $ 50 $ (916,449 ) $ 184,342 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (2.50 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ (2.29 ) $ 0.79 Diluted $ (2.50 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ (2.29 ) $ 0.79 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 391,732 399,558 280,218 399,795 233,631 Diluted 391,732 399,558 281,984 399,795 234,488 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (915,007 ) $ 184,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 917,274 452,629 Impairment of goodwill 885,240 - Deferred income tax expense 5,824 22,323 Stock-based compensation 35,790 33,338 Net (gain) loss on asset disposals (5,956 ) 427 Credit loss expense 5,679 - Other 1,668 (1,188 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (70,810 ) (138,261 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 859,702 553,282 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - NexTier - (65,185 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - Ulterra 2,983 (357,314 ) Purchases of property and equipment (538,036 ) (410,417 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 14,685 19,566 Other (4,447 ) (286 ) Net cash used in investing activities (524,815 ) (813,636 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of treasury stock (269,948 ) (124,286 ) Dividends paid (95,593 ) (66,724 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 420,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (50,000 ) (420,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 396,412 Payment on finance leases (36,635 ) (6,321 ) Repayment of senior notes - (7,837 ) Other (9,156 ) (2,933 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (411,332 ) 188,311 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (753 ) 1,538 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (77,198 ) (70,505 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 192,680 137,553 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 115,482 $ 67,048

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Drilling Services Revenues $ 421,563 $ 440,289 $ 488,775 $ 1,319,425 $ 1,456,161 Direct operating costs $ 250,877 $ 261,497 $ 279,927 $ 784,111 $ 842,761 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 170,686 $ 178,792 $ 208,848 $ 535,314 $ 613,400 Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 201,272 $ 98,607 $ 90,668 $ 392,224 $ 272,361 Selling, general and administrative $ 3,809 $ 4,073 $ 3,570 $ 11,761 $ 11,810 Other operating income, net $ - $ - $ (127 ) $ - $ (93 ) Operating income (loss) $ (34,395 ) $ 76,112 $ 114,737 $ 131,329 $ 329,322 Capital expenditures $ 69,127 $ 58,426 $ 89,242 $ 210,346 $ 261,155 Completion Services Revenues $ 831,567 $ 805,373 $ 459,574 $ 2,581,937 $ 1,003,083 Direct operating costs $ 703,809 $ 653,240 $ 368,869 $ 2,102,643 $ 785,458 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 127,758 $ 152,133 $ 90,705 $ 479,294 $ 217,625 Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 140,930 $ 138,693 $ 83,338 $ 428,303 $ 135,339 Impairment of goodwill $ 885,240 $ - $ - $ 885,240 $ - Selling, general and administrative $ 10,253 $ 10,637 $ 7,205 $ 31,854 $ 12,388 Other operating income, net $ - $ (7,922 ) $ - $ (17,792 ) $ - Operating income (loss) $ (908,665 ) $ 10,725 $ 162 $ (848,311 ) $ 69,898 Capital expenditures $ 86,755 $ 48,728 $ 56,464 $ 258,860 $ 107,529 Drilling Products Revenues $ 89,102 $ 86,054 $ 46,570 $ 265,129 $ 46,570 Direct operating costs $ 47,144 $ 46,147 $ 32,071 $ 141,921 $ 32,071 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 41,958 $ 39,907 $ 14,499 $ 123,208 $ 14,499 Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 22,924 $ 23,176 $ 17,075 $ 73,282 $ 17,075 Selling, general and administrative $ 9,898 $ 8,092 $ 3,664 $ 25,651 $ 3,664 Operating income (loss) $ 9,136 $ 8,639 $ (6,240 ) $ 24,275 $ (6,240 ) Capital expenditures $ 16,309 $ 13,958 $ 7,940 $ 45,853 $ 7,940 Other Revenues $ 14,990 $ 16,478 $ 16,533 $ 49,285 $ 56,325 Direct operating costs $ 10,077 $ 10,280 $ 10,591 $ 31,535 $ 31,912 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 4,913 $ 6,198 $ 5,942 $ 17,750 $ 24,413 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment $ 8,330 $ 5,512 $ 5,319 $ 19,253 $ 21,946 Selling, general and administrative $ 156 $ 253 $ 188 $ 649 $ 656 Operating income (loss) $ (3,573 ) $ 433 $ 435 $ (2,152 ) $ 1,811 Capital expenditures $ 5,909 $ 9,213 $ 5,972 $ 18,919 $ 18,387 Corporate Depreciation $ 1,224 $ 1,650 $ 1,235 $ 4,212 $ 5,908 Selling, general and administrative $ 41,580 $ 41,523 $ 30,475 $ 125,343 $ 80,407 Merger and integration expense $ 6,699 $ 10,645 $ 70,188 $ 29,577 $ 78,128 Credit loss expense $ 721 $ (273 ) $ - $ 5,679 $ - Other operating income (expense), net $ 2,908 $ (2,864 ) $ (2,508 ) $ (1,268 ) $ (9,901 ) Capital expenditures $ 2,487 $ 183 $ 804 $ 4,058 $ 15,406 Total Capital Expenditures $ 180,587 $ 130,508 $ 160,422 $ 538,036 $ 410,417

Adjusted gross profit is defined as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense, which does not include impairment of goodwill). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit by segment.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1): Net income (loss) $ (978,334 ) $ 11,621 $ (278 ) $ (915,007 ) $ 184,014 Income tax expense (benefit) (30,256 ) 17,785 (4,130 ) 7,526 29,820 Net interest expense 17,245 16,046 13,494 49,437 29,606 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 374,680 267,638 197,635 917,274 452,629 Impairment of goodwill 885,240 - - 885,240 - Merger and integration expense 6,699 10,645 70,188 29,577 78,128 Adjusted EBITDA $ 275,274 $ 323,735 $ 276,909 $ 974,047 $ 774,197 Total revenues $ 1,357,222 $ 1,348,194 $ 1,011,452 $ 4,215,776 $ 2,562,139 Adjusted EBITDA by Operating Segment: Drilling Services $ 166,877 $ 174,719 $ 205,405 $ 523,553 $ 601,683 Completion Services 117,505 149,418 83,500 465,232 205,237 Drilling Products 32,060 31,815 10,835 97,557 10,835 Other 4,757 5,945 5,754 17,101 23,757 Corporate (45,925 ) (38,162 ) (28,585 ) (129,396 ) (67,315 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 275,274 $ 323,735 $ 276,909 $ 974,047 $ 774,197

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill) and merger and integration expense. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Free Cash Flow (1): Net cash provided by operating activities 859,702 553,282 Less capital expenditures (538,036 ) 410,417 Free cash flow $ 321,666 $ 142,865

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We present free cash flow as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is an important liquidity measure and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company, that could be available for financing cash flows, such as dividend payments, share repurchases and/or repurchases of long-term indebtedness. Our computations of free cash flow may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flows from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Drilling Services Revenues $ 421,563 $ 440,289 $ 488,775 $ 1,319,425 $ 1,456,161 Less direct operating costs (250,877 ) (261,497 ) (279,927 ) (784,111 ) (842,761 ) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (201,272 ) (98,607 ) (90,668 ) (392,224 ) (272,361 ) GAAP gross profit (30,586 ) 80,185 118,180 143,090 341,039 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 201,272 98,607 90,668 392,224 272,361 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 170,686 $ 178,792 $ 208,848 $ 535,314 $ 613,400 Completion Services Revenues $ 831,567 $ 805,373 $ 459,574 $ 2,581,937 $ 1,003,083 Less direct operating costs (703,809 ) (653,240 ) (368,869 ) (2,102,643 ) (785,458 ) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (140,930 ) (138,693 ) (83,338 ) (428,303 ) (135,339 ) GAAP gross profit (13,172 ) 13,440 7,367 50,991 82,286 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 140,930 138,693 83,338 428,303 135,339 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 127,758 $ 152,133 $ 90,705 $ 479,294 $ 217,625 Drilling Products Revenues $ 89,102 $ 86,054 $ 46,570 $ 265,129 $ 46,570 Less direct operating costs (47,144 ) (46,147 ) (32,071 ) (141,921 ) (32,071 ) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (22,924 ) (23,176 ) (17,075 ) (73,282 ) (17,075 ) GAAP gross profit 19,034 16,731 (2,576 ) 49,926 (2,576 ) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 22,924 23,176 17,075 73,282 17,075 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 41,958 $ 39,907 $ 14,499 $ 123,208 $ 14,499 Other Revenues $ 14,990 $ 16,478 $ 16,533 $ 49,285 $ 56,325 Less direct operating costs (10,077 ) (10,280 ) (10,591 ) (31,535 ) (31,912 ) Less depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (8,330 ) (5,512 ) (5,319 ) (19,253 ) (21,946 ) GAAP gross profit (3,417 ) 686 623 (1,503 ) 2,467 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 8,330 5,512 5,319 19,253 21,946 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 4,913 $ 6,198 $ 5,942 $ 17,750 $ 24,413

We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense, which does not include impairment of goodwill). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Drilling Services Adjusted Gross Profit

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 U.S. Contract Drilling Revenues $ 355,688 $ 378,398 Less direct operating costs (196,430 ) (210,170 ) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (194,509 ) (89,333 ) GAAP gross profit (35,251 ) 78,895 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 194,509 89,333 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 159,258 $ 168,228 Operating days - U.S. (2) 9,870 10,388 Average revenue per operating day - U.S. (2) $ 36.04 $ 36.43 Average direct operating costs per operating day - U.S. (2) $ 19.90 $ 20.23 Average adjusted gross profit per operating day - U.S. (2) $ 16.14 $ 16.19 Other Drilling Services Revenues $ 65,875 $ 61,891 Less direct operating costs (54,447 ) (51,327 ) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (6,763 ) (9,274 ) GAAP gross profit 4,665 1,290 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 6,763 9,274 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 11,428 $ 10,564

We define "Adjusted gross profit" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment expense, which does not include impairment of goodwill). Adjusted gross profit is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance. Operational data relates to our contract drilling business. A rig is considered to be operating if it is earning revenue pursuant to a contract on a given day.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 As Reported Adjusted Total Per Share Total Per Share (1) Net loss attributable to common stockholders as reported $ (978,761 ) $ (2.50 ) $ (978,761 ) $ (2.50 ) Reverse certain items: Merger and integration expense 6,699 Impairment of goodwill 885,240 Asset abandonment 114,031 Income tax benefit (25,353 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (978,761 ) $ (2.50 ) $ 1,856 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, excluding non-vested shares of restricted stock 391,732 391,732 Add dilutive effect of potential common shares - - Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 391,732 391,732 Federal statutory tax rate 21.0 %

We define adjusted net income (loss) as net loss attributable to common stockholders as reported, excluding merger and integration expense, impairment of goodwill, and asset abandonment, less income tax benefit. We present adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings per share in order to convey to investors our performance on a basis that, by excluding the items listed above, is more comparable to our net income (loss) and earnings per share information reported in previous periods. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP net loss and earnings per share.

