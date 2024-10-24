Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
24.10.2024 06:02 Uhr
DealFlow Events: The Microcap Conference: Premier Event for Microcap Investors Returns to Atlantic City

First Keynote Speakers Announced: Ron Insana and Charlie Gasparino, Plus Comedy Show with Tom Papa

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / DealFlow Events, a leading conference organizer covering cutting-edge concepts across a wide array of business and investment topics, announces the first keynote speakers and headline entertainment for the 2025 Microcap Conference. The Microcap Conference, the largest independent microcap event in the United States, moves to the luxurious Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on January 28-30, 2025. This prestigious event will bring together 150 microcap companies and more than 500 investors, providing a unique platform for one-on-one meetings, in-depth networking, and industry-leading insights.

The conference, known for its robust mix of meetings, programming, and exceptional entertainment, will once again be a focal point for microcap executives and investors seeking new opportunities in this niche market. Attendees will have the chance to engage in high-level discussions and explore investment prospects that will shape the future of microcap investing.

Key Announcements for 2025

First Keynote Speakers Announced: Ron Insana and Charlie Gasparino

The Microcap Conference is excited to welcome two renowned financial commentators as keynote speakers and panel moderators. Ron Insana, Senior Analyst and Commentator at CNBC, and Charlie Gasparino, FOX Business Network's esteemed Wall Street reporter, will share their expert perspectives on the intersection of political, economic, and financial trends.

  • Gasparino will deliver a presentation titled Navigating the Future of Finance: Economic Forecasts, Crypto Regulation, and the Impact of Politics on Wall Street, offering predictive analysis of the U.S. economy and insights into regulatory developments.

  • Insana will present The Economy 2025: Washington, Wall Street, and the World - Who Stands to Win, Who Stands to Lose? where he will explore global market dynamics and identify emerging opportunities and risks for investors.

Advocacy and Industry Discussions

The event will spotlight crucial advocacy topics impacting microcap companies, featuring panel discussions led by respected financial commentators and industry leaders. Key sessions will include:

  • Financing Options for Microcap Companies

  • Strategies for Building a Retail Shareholder Base

  • Microcap Conference Advocacy Roundtable Discussion

  • Microcap Market Trends & The Outlook for 2025

Comedy Show with Tom Papa

In addition to the comprehensive programming, The Microcap Conference 2025 will feature a private comedy show by Tom Papa, one of the top comedic voices in the country. With over 20 years of experience and five acclaimed stand-up specials on Netflix, Papa will perform an exclusive set at the Borgata's Music Box theater following the evening cocktail party.

The Microcap Conference offers a prime opportunity for microcap executives and investors to connect, engage, and explore the most important issues shaping the industry.

Registration Information

For more information and to register for The Microcap Conference 2025, visit The Microcap Conference website.

Media Contact:
Phillip LoFaso
DealFlow Events
phillip@DealFlowEvents.com
(516) 876-8006 x27

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



