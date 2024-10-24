Siegfried AG
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), holds its Capital Markets Day today at its site in Barberà del Vallès near Barcelona. At this event, Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO since September 1, 2024, and CFO Reto Suter will provide deeper insight into Siegfried's updated strategy. The strategy EVOLVE+ is set to further strengthen Siegfried's position as a leading global integrated provider of development and manufacturing services. It builds on the cornerstones of the EVOLVE strategy which has enabled Siegfried to grow successfully and increase profitability in recent years.
The most important fields of action of EVOLVE+ are:
With EVOLVE+, Siegfried will successfully continue its growth trajectory, be an attractive employer for industry talents and create value for shareholders. The company's medium-term financial targets remain unchanged. Siegfried expects to grow at or above market (excluding M&A), while further expanding its profitability.
Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "The CDMO market continues to be very attractive and offers a uniquely positioned company like Siegfried attractive growth opportunities. Our position as a leading integrated supplier to the pharmaceutical industry makes us an important partner for our customers. By adapting our go-to-market strategy and by offering industry-leading development services at all clinical stages, we will be even more relevant to them. I am convinced that this will enable us to expand, to realize our full potential and to continue our successful growth path."
Participants in the Capital Markets Day will also have the opportunity to experience technology showcases and visit the production site in Barberà del Vallès.
