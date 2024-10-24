Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Strategy EVOLVE+ paves the way for continued profitable growth



24.10.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, October 24, 2024 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), holds its Capital Markets Day today at its site in Barberà del Vallès near Barcelona. At this event, Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO since September 1, 2024, and CFO Reto Suter will provide deeper insight into Siegfried's updated strategy. The strategy EVOLVE+ is set to further strengthen Siegfried's position as a leading global integrated provider of development and manufacturing services. It builds on the cornerstones of the EVOLVE strategy which has enabled Siegfried to grow successfully and increase profitability in recent years. The most important fields of action of EVOLVE+ are: Expand Siegfried's core business and grow new areas to further develop the scale and strengths of the global network

Broaden the range of technologies and services, further enhancing Siegfried's customer offering from early phase to commercial production

Sharpen focus on commercial, development, and operational excellence to accelerate profitable growth

Continue value accretive M&A as a catalyst to drive growth on all levels With EVOLVE+, Siegfried will successfully continue its growth trajectory, be an attractive employer for industry talents and create value for shareholders. The company's medium-term financial targets remain unchanged. Siegfried expects to grow at or above market (excluding M&A), while further expanding its profitability. Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO: "The CDMO market continues to be very attractive and offers a uniquely positioned company like Siegfried attractive growth opportunities. Our position as a leading integrated supplier to the pharmaceutical industry makes us an important partner for our customers. By adapting our go-to-market strategy and by offering industry-leading development services at all clinical stages, we will be even more relevant to them. I am convinced that this will enable us to expand, to realize our full potential and to continue our successful growth path." Participants in the Capital Markets Day will also have the opportunity to experience technology showcases and visit the production site in Barberà del Vallès. Siegfried Capital Markets Day 2024 Siegfried holds its Capital Markets Day 2024 today at its site in Barberà del Vallès (Spain)

The strategy EVOLVE + builds on the existing strategy with a sharpened focus on commercial, development, and operational excellence and the expansion of the technological offering to drive profitable growth

The company's outlook for 2024 and the medium-term financial targets remain unchanged Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).



Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

