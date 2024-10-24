Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Regenic Medical Group, a renowned leader in regenerative and aesthetic medicine, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Enju Planning Pte Ltd, a prominent business consultancy firm specializing in market expansion. Together, they are set to open 50 new Regenic Medical outlets across Asia, backed by a significant $50 million USD investment. This move will solidify Regenic Medical's presence in the region and bring advanced medical solutions to millions of clients.





Under the partnership, Enju Planning Pte Ltd will leverage its extensive expertise in business consultancy to identify and establish new market opportunities for Regenic Medical in key Asian markets. This initiative aligns with Regenic Medical Group's vision to deliver world-class regenerative medical treatments to millions of clients and is a pivotal step toward fulfilling the company's ambitious expansion goals.

"Regenic Medical has always been at the forefront of innovation in the medical aesthetics and regenerative medicine sectors. By partnering with Enju Planning Pte Ltd, we aim to expand our footprint and make our cutting-edge treatments accessible to more people across Asia," said Dr Daniel Loo, Co-Founder & CEO of Regenic Medical Group. "With Enju's strategic expertise, we are confident that this partnership will help us achieve a meaningful presence in key Asian markets and redefine the healthcare experience."

The collaboration will not only facilitate the growth of Regenic Medical's state-of-the-art clinics but will also contribute to the company's mission to improve health and wellness through personalized and advanced medical solutions.

Enju Planning Pte Ltd, known for its successful track record in market entry strategies, will play an integral role in guiding Regenic Medical Group through the complexities of launching in diverse Asian markets. Their consultancy services will cover market research, operational set-up, regulatory compliance, and local partnership development.





"We are excited to partner with Regenic Medical Group on this ambitious expansion journey. Our goal is to ensure Regenic's offerings resonate with local markets while upholding the company's high standards of care and innovation," said Mr Nakamura, CEO of Enju Planning Pte Ltd. "Together, we will work toward establishing Regenic Medical as a household name in Asia."

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, poised to revolutionize the medical and wellness industry across Asia. Regenic Medical Group and Enju Planning Pte Ltd are committed to setting new benchmarks in the healthcare sector, bringing advanced, regenerative medicine treatments closer to communities in need.

About Regenic Medical Group

Regenic Medical Group is a leading provider of regenerative and aesthetic medical services, offering innovative treatments that promote healing and rejuvenation. With a commitment to excellence and personalized care, Regenic Medical Group is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its clients through cutting-edge medical technologies and professional expertise.

For more information, please visit: www.regenicmedical.com

