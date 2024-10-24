9M 2024 Highlights

Revenue of EUR 3.2bn, representing year-on-year growth of 0.6% (2.3% in constant currency). In Q3, Group revenue increased by 1.5% year-on-year (4.0% in constant currency) to EUR 1.1bn, largely driven by organic growth of 2.8%.

Gross profit of EUR 783.7m, represents a gross profit margin of 24.5%. In Q3, gross profit increased by 5.9% compared to the prior year to EUR 257.3m, representing a gross profit margin of 24.4%. The 100 bp margin expansion during the quarter reflects the positive mix effect across Azelis' business.

Adjusted EBITA of EUR 369.3m, representing Adjusted EBITA margin of 11.5%. In Q3, Adjusted EBITA increased by 3.1% versus the prior year to EUR 115.2m, driving a 16 bp margin expansion to 10.9%.

Conversion margin in the first 9M was 47.1%, versus 49.4% in the prior year.

Azelis generated a free cash flow of EUR 218.4m, representing a 58.5% cash conversion ratio, driven by higher investments in working capital in line with the volume recovery across some of the businesses.

Leverage ratio was 2.9x at the end of September 2024, compared to 2.7x at the end of June 2024 and 2.5x at the end of December 2023.

Five acquisitions were completed during the period. Two further acquisitions have been announced year to date. The combined annual revenue of these seven companies was over EUR 100m in the prior year.

Although trends are improving and Azelis is well-positioned for a recovery, the Group remains focused on balancing growth and prudent cost management while uncertainty persists.

(in millions of €) 9M 2024 9M 2023 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Life Sciences 2,009.5 1,965.4 2.2% 4.0% Industrial Chemicals 1,190.3 1,214.2 -2.0% -0.4% Revenue 3,199.9 3,179.6 0.6% 2.3% Gross Profit 783.7 760.1 3.1% 4.8% Gross Profit Margin 24.5% 23.9% 59 bp 60 bp Adjusted EBITDA1 400.1 400.0 0.0% 2.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.5% 12.6% -8 bp 0 bp Adjusted EBITA1 369.3 375.2 -1.6% 0.6% Adjusted EBITA Margin 11.5% 11.8% -26 bp -19 bp Conversion Margin1 47.1% 49.4% -225 bp -200 bp Free Cash Flow1 218.4 389.4 -43.9% FCF Conversion ratio1 58.6% 102.7% -4404 bp Net Working Capital Revenue normalized for acquisitions1 16.0% 15.3% 76 bp Leverage Ratio1 2.9x 2.6x 0.3x 1 Refer to the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures in the 2023 Integrated Report

Comment from Anna Bertona, Group CEO: "Our results for the first nine months of 2024 reflect our focus on consistently delivering strong performance. While general industry conditions continue to be volatile, we are observing trend stabilization in some markets, as reflected in our positive organic growth in Q3.

As presented during our investor day on September 17th, the market for specialty chemical and food ingredient distribution remains highly attractive. We are confident that we have the right strategy to navigate the challenges and benefit from the opportunities generated by the trends shaping our industry.

While we expect uncertainty to persist in the near-term, we believe Azelis is well-positioned to benefit from a market recovery."

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Headline results

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Organic

Growth Total

Growth (in millions of €) 9M 2024 9M 2023 F/X

Translation M&A

Growth

Contribution Organic

Growth Total

Growth 438.3 434.3 3.2% 0.9% EMEA 1,355.5 1,378.7 -2.5% 3.2% -2.4% -1.7% 392.7 380.7 4.6% 3.2% Americas 1,179.4 1,115.6 0.0% 6.8% -1.1% 5.7% 223.2 223.4 -1.3% -0.1% Asia Pacific 665.0 685.3 -2.7% 2.7% -2.9% -3.0% 1,054.2 1,038.3 2.8% 1.5% Group Revenue 3,199.9 3,179.6 -1.7% 4.3% -2.0% 0.6% 111.6 114.8 -0.1% -2.8% EMEA 352.1 367.3 -2.5% 3.3% -4.9% -4.1% 99.0 85.9 16.2% 15.1% Americas 292.6 262.2 -0.2% 7.7% 4.1% 11.6% 46.7 42.3 5.2% 10.4% Asia Pacific 138.9 130.6 -2.5% 4.8% 4.1% 6.4% 257.3 243.0 6.6% 5.9% Group Gross Profit 783.7 760.1 -1.7% 5.1% -0.3% 3.1% 52.5 55.1 0.0% -4.6% EMEA 180.6 195.3 -3.1% 2.6% -7.0% -7.5% 50.8 46.6 9.7% 9.1% Americas 149.3 146.6 -0.2% 7.2% -5.2% 1.9% 21.2 18.6 5.8% 14.3% Asia Pacific 66.0 59.8 -2.7% 5.7% 7.3% 10.4% 115.2 111.8 3.9% 3.1% Group Adjusted EBITA1 369.3 375.2 -2.2% 5.1% -4.5% -1.6% 1 Total Adjusted EBITA includes Holding companies.

EMEA

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Reported

Change (in millions of €) 9M 2024 9M 2023 Reported

Change Constant

Currency 438.3 434.3 0.9% Revenue 1,355.5 1,378.7 -1.7% 0.8% 111.6 114.8 -2.8% Gross Profit 352.1 367.3 -4.1% -1.6% 25.5% 26.4% -97 bp Gross Profit Margin 26.0% 26.6% -66 bp -66 bp 56.8 58.8 -3.5% Adjusted EBITDA 193.4 205.4 -5.9% -2.7% 13.0% 13.5% -59 bp Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.3% 14.9% -63 bp -53 bp 52.5 55.1 -4.6% Adjusted EBITA 180.6 195.3 -7.5% -4.4% 12.0% 12.7% -70 bp Adjusted EBITA Margin 13.3% 14.2% -84 bp -75 bp 47.1% 48.0% -93 bp Conversion Margin 51.3% 53.2% -187 bp -155 bp

EMEA revenue in 9M 2024 was EUR 1.4bn, representing a year-on-year decline of 1.7% (up 0.8% in constant currency), with revenue growth contribution from M&A offset by continuing FX headwinds and weaker organic growth earlier in the year. In Q3, Azelis' business in EMEA delivered revenue of EUR 438.3m, an increase of 0.9% versus the prior year, as the FX headwind was offset by M&A revenue growth contribution, as well as a 3.2% organic revenue growth. The organic growth during the quarter was driven by a recovery in Agricultural Environmental Solutions (A&ES) and Food Nutrition, as well as a continued broad-based recovery in Industrial Chemicals.

In 9M 2024, Azelis completed the acquisitions of DBH and Oktrade in EMEA. The acquisition of CPS in South Africa was completed in October and Hortimex in Poland is expected to close before the end of the year.

Gross profit in EMEA declined by 4.1% year-on-year (-1.6% in constant currency) to EUR 352.1m in 9M 2024, translating to a 66bp contraction in gross profit margin to 26.0%, driven by the mix shift towards Industrial Chemicals during the period. Adjusted EBITA decreased by 7.5% to EUR 180.6m, largely due to the negative mix effect from the shift towards Industrial Chemicals, as well as the margin-dilutive impact of higher contribution from emerging countries in the region. The conversion margin for the period was 51.3%, representing a 187 bp contraction versus the prior year.

Americas

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Reported

Change (in millions of €) 9M 2024 9M 2023 Reported

Change Constant

Currency 392.7 380.7 3.2% Revenue 1,179.4 1,115.6 5.7% 5.7% 99.0 85.9 15.1% Gross Profit 292.6 262.2 11.6% 11.8% 25.2% 22.6% 262 bp Gross Profit Margin 24.8% 23.5% 131 bp 137 bp 54.3 49.5 9.8% Adjusted EBITDA 160.5 154.8 3.7% 3.9% 13.8% 13.0% 84 bp Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6% 13.9% -26 bp -23 bp 50.8 46.6 9.1% Adjusted EBITA 149.3 146.6 1.9% 2.1% 12.9% 12.2% 71 bp Adjusted EBITA Margin 12.7% 13.1% -48 bp -44 bp 51.4% 54.2% -283 bp Conversion Margin 51.0% 55.9% -487 bp -487 bp

In 9M 2024 revenue in the Americas was EUR 1.2bn, representing an increase of 5.7% in both reported and constant currency basis, as revenue growth contribution from M&A offset weaker organic revenue earlier in the year. In Q3 Azelis' business in the Americas delivered a revenue of EUR 392.7m, an increase of 3.2% versus the prior year, as the negative FX translation impact was offset by M&A revenue growth contribution, as well as a 4.6% organic revenue growth. The organic growth during the quarter was largely driven by a robust recovery in Life Sciences in the US, supported by price stabilization and continued volume uptick, as well as broad-based recovery in Latin America.

During the period, Azelis completed the acquisition of Localpack, reinforcing its footprint in Colombia.

Gross profit in the region increased by 11.6% to EUR 292.6m, resulting in a gross profit margin of 24.8%. The 131 bp expansion was driven by the positive mix shift towards Life Sciences in the US. During the period, Adjusted EBITA increased by 1.9% to EUR 149.3m, resulting in a slight contraction in Adjusted EBITA margin to 12.7%, mainly due to dilution from lower EBITA margin in Latin America. The conversion margin was 51.0% for the period, representing a 487 bp contraction from the prior year.

Asia Pacific

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Reported

Change (in millions of €) 9M 2024 9M 2023 Reported

Change Constant

Currency 223.2 223.4 -0.1% Revenue 665.0 685.3 -3.0% -0.2% 46.7 42.3 10.4% Gross Profit 138.9 130.6 6.4% 8.9% 20.9% 18.9% 199 bp Gross Profit Margin 20.9% 19.1% 183 bp 179 bp 23.2 20.7 12.2% Adjusted EBITDA 72.2 65.6 10.0% 12.7% 10.4% 9.3% 114 bp Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.9% 9.6% 128 bp 128 bp 21.2 18.6 14.3% Adjusted EBITA 66.0 59.8 10.4% 13.1% 9.5% 8.3% 119 bp Adjusted EBITA Margin 9.9% 8.7% 120 bp 120 bp 45.4% 43.9% 153 bp Conversion Margin 47.5% 45.8% 172 bp 181 bp

Revenue in APAC decreased by 3.0% to EUR 665.0m in 9M 2024, driven by organic revenue contraction of 2.9% and a negative impact from FX translation of 2.7%, partly mitigated by a 2.7% revenue growth contribution from acquisitions. In Q3, revenue in the region was flat compared to the prior year, with the revenue growth contribution from M&A offsetting the organic revenue decline of 1.3% and FX headwind. The smaller decline in organic revenue compared to previous quarters was supported by a good performance in Southeast Asia and a recovery in the Flavors Fragrances end-market, offsetting continued weakness in China.

During the first nine months, Azelis completed the acquisitions of Agspec and MDK, reinforcing its footprint in Australia and Indonesia, respectively.

Gross profit in the region grew 6.4% to EUR 138.9m, representing a gross profit margin of 20.9%, reflecting a 183 bp expansion due to positive mix effects in Azelis' business across the region. Adjusted EBITA increased by 10.4% to EUR 66.0m, representing a 120 bp margin expansion to 9.9%, driven by the benefits of its growing scale, as well as the positive mix effect from recent acquisitions. This resulted in a 172 bp expansion in conversion margin to 47.5%.

Holding companies

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Reported

Change 9M 2024 9M 2023 Reported

Change Constant

Currency -9.3 -8.4 10.6% Adjusted EBITA (in millions of €) -26.7 -26.4 1.1% 1.1% -0.9% -0.8% -7 bp As of Group Revenue -0.8% -0.8% 0 bp 1 bp

Operating costs at Azelis' holding companies, which include the Group's non-operating entities and the head office in Belgium, were EUR 26.7m in 9M 2024. Relative to revenue, operating costs at the holding companies were stable at 0.8%.

OUTLOOK

The market for specialty chemical and food ingredient distribution remains highly attractive. Azelis is confident that it has the right strategy to navigate the challenges and benefit from the opportunities generated by the trends shaping its industry. While it expects uncertainty to persist in the near-term, Azelis' management believes the company is well-positioned to benefit from a market recovery.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Reported

Change (in millions of €) 9M 2024 9M 2023 F/X

Translation M&A

Growth

Contribution Organic

Growth Total

Growth 1,054.2 1,038.3 1.5% Revenue 3,199.9 3,179.6 -1.7% 4.3% -2.0% 0.6% 257.3 243.0 5.9% Gross Profit 783.7 760.1 -1.7% 5.1% -0.3% 3.1% 115.2 111.8 3.1% Adjusted EBITA 369.3 375.2 -2.2% 5.1% -4.5% -1.6%

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Reported

Change (in millions of €) 9M 2024 9M 2023 Reported

Change Constant

Currency 661.2 648.5 2.0% Life Sciences 2,009.5 1,965.4 2.2% 4.0% 393.0 389.8 0.8% Industrial Chemicals 1,190.3 1,214.2 -2.0% -0.4% 1,054.2 1,038.3 1.5% Group Revenue 3,199.9 3,179.6 0.6% 2.3% 257.3 243.0 5.9% Gross Profit 783.7 760.1 3.1% 4.8% 24.4% 23.4% 100 bp Gross Profit Margin 24.5% 23.9% 59 bp 60 bp 125.3 120.8 3.7% Adjusted EBITDA 400.1 400.0 0.0% 2.3% 11.9% 11.6% 25 bp Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.5% 12.6% -8 bp 0 bp 115.2 111.8 3.1% Adjusted EBITA 369.3 375.2 -1.6% 0.6% 10.9% 10.8% 16 bp Adjusted EBITA Margin 11.5% 11.8% -26 bp -19 bp 44.8% 46.0% -122 bp Conversion Margin 47.1% 49.4% -225 bp -200 bp

Revenue

In 9M 2024, revenue grew 0.6% year-on-year to EUR 3.2bn, with the 4.3% revenue growth contribution from acquisitions offsetting the 2.0% decline in organic revenue, as well as the 1.7% negative impact of FX translation. Revenue in Life Sciences was EUR 2.0bn, up 2.2% compared to the prior year, as revenue growth contribution from acquisitions offset the organic decline during the period. Revenue in Industrial Chemicals declined by 2.0% to EUR 1.2bn, driven by weaker organic revenue growth earlier in the year.

In Q3, Group revenue increased by 1.5% compared to the prior year to EUR 1.1bn, driven by revenue growth from acquisitions, as well as organic revenue growth of 2.8%, partially offset by the negative impact from FX translation.

Profitability

Gross profit increased by 3.1% to EUR 783.7m in 9M 2024, implying a gross profit margin of 24.5%. The 59 bp step-up in gross profit margin was due to positive mix effects, notably from the recovery in Life Sciences in the US.

During the period, Adjusted EBITA declined by 1.6% to EUR 369.3m, representing a 26 bp margin step-down to 11.5%. This was due largely to lower benefits from cost control measures compared to the prior year and margin dilution from higher contributions from Azelis' businesses in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Cash Flow and Financing

Net working capital to revenue normalized for acquisitions was 16.0% at the end of September 2024, versus 13.4% in December 2023 and 15.3% in September 2023. The increase in the Group's working capital investments was mainly driven by higher inventory levels to support demand recovery and the impact of new acquisitions.

Free cash flow decreased by 43.9% to EUR 218.4m, driven by higher investments in working capital as volumes continue to recover. This drove the FCF conversion ratio to 58.6% for 9M 2024, compared to the exceptional level of 102.7% due to weak demand in 2023.

At the end of September 2024, net debt was EUR 1.5bn, and the leverage ratio was 2.9x, versus EUR 1.4bn and 2.6x, respectively, at the end of September 2023. On September 25th, 2024, Azelis issued EUR 600m 4.75% 5Y Senior Unsecured Notes to refinance part of its EUR 1.05bn loan facilities expiring in 2026. As of the end of September, the Group has refinanced the loan facilities expiring in 2026 and has extended the majority of its debt maturity to 2029. At the end of the period, the Group had a liquidity of EUR 868.5m in both cash and unused revolving credit facility (RCF).

POST-CLOSING EVENTS

On October 1st, Azelis completed the acquisition of CPS Chemicals, reinforcing its Industrial Chemicals footprint in South Africa.

