Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797
23.10.24
18:28 Uhr
115,60 Euro
+0,20
+0,17 %
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
dsm-firmenich receives validation from the Science Based Targets initiative for its 2045 net-zero targets

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces that its near-term and long-term climate targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). By focusing on climate mitigation activities in its own operations and value chain, dsm-firmenich aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045.

dsm-firmenich logo

SBTi also validated dsm-firmenich's near-term targets to:

  • Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030, from a 2021 base year.
  • Reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, and waste generated in operations by 25% by 2030, from a 2021 base year.
  • Increase annual sourcing of purchased renewable electricity to 100% by 2025, and maintain that level through 2030.

SBTi has evaluated that these targets are in line with the latest climate science, in keeping with the goal of limiting global warming to no more than 1.5°C.

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO, commented: "At dsm-firmenich, people, planet and profit are all critically important, and our ambition of becoming net-zero by 2045 is underpinned by science and decisive action. Submission of our climate targets for external validation underscores our unwavering focus on sustainability. We are pleased to embark on this journey alongside our customers and suppliers, whose partnership is essential to our collective success."

Katharina Stenholm, Chief Sustainability Officer, commented: "Our commitment to fight global warming goes beyond necessity. With our reach, scale, and scientific expertise, we have a responsibility to make an impact that counts. Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and helping to tackle it is a deliberate choice throughout our business, our value chain, and beyond. That's how we drive progress for people and the planet."

The company's climate mitigation activities include improvements in operational efficiency, a full transition to renewable electricity, the reduction of indirect value chain emissions in collaboration with suppliers, and working with customers to reduce emissions in their own operations through the solutions and services dsm-firmenich offers.

dsm-firmenich brought together two industry leaders with ambitious climate-change mitigation targets and an unrelenting drive to deliver against them. dsm-firmenich is further stepping up those ambitions having received SBTi validation.

SBTi is a collaboration between the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI), the CDP and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) to drive ambitious corporate climate action.

A comprehensive overview of dsm-firmenich's near-term and long-term climate targets is available on the company website.

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information


Media relations

Investor relations

Robin Roothans

Dave Huizing

tel. +41 (0)79 280 0396

tel. +31 (0)45 578 2864

e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future ESG performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-receives-validation-from-the-science-based-targets-initiative-for-its-2045-net-zero-targets-302284458.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
