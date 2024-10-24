Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A3EP76 | ISIN: CH1276062754 | Ticker-Symbol: 1W82
24.10.24
08:03 Uhr
3,930 Euro
+0,005
+0,13 %
24.10.2024 07:31 Uhr
WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Launches its Enhanced INeS AI Security Broker Solution

Press Release: WISeKey Launches its Enhanced INeS AI Security Broker Solution

WISeKey Launches its Enhanced INeS AI Security Broker Solution

Geneva, Switzerland -- October 24, 2024 -- WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announced the launch of the enhanced INeS AI Security Broker solution. This innovative upgrade integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technologies, revolutionizing how credentials are remotely and securely verified. The new solution manages the activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal, and secure update of IoT devices and business applications with end-to-end protection.

As organizations increasingly incorporate AI-powered applications into their operations, the number of digital identities in circulation continues to rise, creating challenges not just in scale but also in security and management complexity. To address these evolving needs, WISeKey's INeS AI Security Broker introduces a smarter, automated approach to managing digital certificates and identities across expanding IoT networks.

Key Features of the INeS AI Security Broker: 

-- Seamless Integration: Easily compatible with any IoT platform, the INeS 
   AI Security Broker supports the secure issuance of digital certificates, 
   lifecycle management, and rapid authentication for vast networks of 
   devices. 
 
  -- AI-Powered Insights: The integration of machine learning enables 
   automatic pattern recognition and anomaly detection from sensor data, 
   such as temperature, pressure, humidity, and vibration, providing 
   real-time insights and enhanced security. 
 
  -- Proactive Threat Management: AI-enhanced PKI solutions mitigate risks by 
   automating security processes and preventing potential threats before 
   they escalate. Predictive analytics allow organizations to pinpoint 
   vulnerabilities and address misconfigurations swiftly.

The surge in digital identities and devices places significant strain on traditional PKI systems, increasing operational burdens for system administrators. Any disruption or mismanagement in digital identity management could result in severe security risks and operational downtime. To counter these challenges, WISeKey's AI-powered PKI solutions streamline processes, enabling organizations to efficiently manage their digital certificates while significantly reducing the risk of breaches and operational failures.

Addressing Key Challenges in AI-PKI Integration:

While the advantages of integrating AI with PKI systems are clear, adoption remains low due to the technical complexity of these domains. WISeKey seeks to bridge this gap through strategic partnerships, offering organizations access to tailored AI and PKI solutions that meet their specific security needs.

As AI continues to transform the cybersecurity landscape, its role in managing and securing digital identities will become indispensable. The combination of PKI and AI will help organizations protect their digital assets, ensure compliance with evolving regulations, and maintain resilient digital infrastructures.

Strategic Implications for the Future:

The integration of AI into PKI not only enhances security but also builds trust by embracing cutting-edge approaches to digital identity management. WISeKey's technology enables organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats, positioning them to manage the growing complexity of IoT networks while ensuring that their infrastructure is secure and compliant.

WISeKey remains committed to advancing its technology platform and forming long-term relationships with strategic partners, enabling high-profile clients to leverage state-of-the-art solutions in cybersecurity, digital identity, AI, and IoT.

For more information on the INeS AI Security Broker and WISeKey's suite of cybersecurity solutions, visithttps://www.wisekey.com/device-identity-lifecycle-management/. .

About WISeKey

WISeKey is a Swiss-based computer infrastructure company specializing in cybersecurity, digital identity, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and post-quantum semiconductors. As a computer infrastructure company, WISeKey provides secure platforms for data and device management across industries like finance, healthcare, and government. It leverages its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to ensure encrypted communications and authentication, while also focusing on next-generation security through post-quantum cryptography.

WISeKey's work with post-quantum semiconductors is aimed at future-proofing its security solutions against the threats posed by quantum computing. These advanced semiconductors support encryption that can withstand the computational power of quantum computers, ensuring the long-term security of connected devices and critical infrastructure. Combined with its expertise in blockchain and IoT, WISeKey's post-quantum technologies provide a robust foundation for secure digital ecosystems at the hardware, software, and network levels.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts 

WISeKey International Holding                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
 Ltd                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              The Equity Group Inc. 
 Company Contact: Carlos Moreira                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Lena Cati 
 Chairman & CEO                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
