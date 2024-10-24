Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
23.10.24
15:49 Uhr
3,925 Euro
+0,030
+0,77 %
LHYFE: HysetCo and Lhyfe announce the signing of an offtake contract for renewable hydrogen

Nantes and Saint-Denis (France), 24 October 2024, 7:30 am - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen for mobility and industry, and HysetCo, a pioneer in hydrogen mobility and a European leader, announce the signing of their first renewable hydrogen supply contract. The contract, signed in July[1], marks an important step in the decarbonisation of transport in the Paris region and in the transition to low-carbon mobility thanks to renewable hydrogen, a clean energy source.

Under this first agreement, since July 15th, Lhyfe has been supplying renewable hydrogen to one of HysetCo's refuelling stations located on the site of the Carrefour hypermarket in Collégien (Ile-de-France region), for an initial period of 18 months.

Lhyfe produces green and renewable hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, at production units powered by renewable energy. Launched in 2017, the company inaugurated its first site in 2021, and today has four installed sites and several sites under construction across Europe.

The contract represents more than 45 tonnes of renewable hydrogen over the period, or the equivalent per week of around 60,000 emission-free kilometres travelled on the road by HysetCo's customers. Green and renewable hydrogen is particularly well-suited to the intensive uses of these vehicles.

Loïc Voisin, Chairman of HysetCo: "The signing of this first renewable hydrogen supply contract with Lhyfe is a key step in supporting our strong growth and guaranteeing our customers practical, rapid and easy access to clean mobility. This step forward is crucial to supporting the carbon-free hydrogen mobility and effectively improving air quality".

Matthieu Guesné, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lhyfe: "National coverage is a major component in the widespread deployment of green and renewable hydrogen in France and Europe. The launch of a captive fleet is an excellent way of creating momentum at regional level. We warmly welcome HysetCo's decision to switch its fleet to this new, clean energy vector, and in so doing to set a new milestone in the development of green and renewable hydrogen in the Paris Region!"

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 200 staff at the end of June 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

About Hysetco
HysetCo is a pionner in hydrogen mobility and a European leader. It has developed a unique positioning with the 1st network of hydrogen distribution stations in France and an integrated hydrogen vehicle rental offer including all useful services. Growing rapidly, HysetCo now distributes almost 30 tonnes of hydrogen to its customers every month and manages a fleet of more than 500 hydrogen vehicles. Hysetco-mobility.com

Contacts
Lhyfe:

Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com		Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com

HysetCo:
Contacts presse
AGENCE EDIFICE
Laëtitia Guittard - 06 76 13 71 55 - laetitia@edifice-communication.com
Orline Nzuzi - 06 76 97 15 78 - orline@edifice-communication.com

[1] Signature mentioned in Lhyfe's H1 2024 results press release on Sept 24, 2024

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypprYZZqamqcxnJplcdnl2NjnGZjmpLIZWHIk2Weacqda26Sm2ZoaJaWZnFpmGxn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88371-241024_pr-lhyfe-x-hysetco_eng-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
