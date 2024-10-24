Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of UPCX (UPCX) on October 25, 2024, with the UPCX/USDT trading pair to enrich the investment portfolio of LBank Exchange users.

As the fintech blockchain market rapidly grows, blockchain payment systems are expected to dominate a significant portion of this expansion. UPCX positions itself as a key player in this evolution, particularly within the "Payment, Clearing & Settlement" and "Cross-Border Payment and Exchange & Remittance" sectors. By addressing the demand for faster, more secure, and efficient payment systems, UPCX aims to capture a sizable share of this burgeoning industry.

UPCX: Transforming Blockchain Payments for a Seamless Fintech Future

UPCX is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) blockchain designed specifically for payment processing and financial transactions. It offers high-speed, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions by combining DPoS with Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) algorithms. These technologies enable UPCX to deliver fast transaction finality, enhance network security, and maintain environmental sustainability, positioning it as a superior option for blockchain-based financial operations. Moreover, UPCX provides an easy-to-use ecosystem through a mobile super app, allowing users to engage in multiple daily activities alongside secure and seamless blockchain payments.

UPCX's product suite includes features designed to simplify blockchain usage and broaden accessibility. Its wallet system allows users to create wallets with ease, similar to setting up a Gmail account, and supports both push and pull payment transactions. UPCX also supports offline payments and offers NFC-based tap-to-pay functionality, expanding its usability even when users are not connected to the internet. Additionally, the platform's multi-asset transfer capabilities, messaging features, and privacy-focused blind accounts enhance the overall user experience while ensuring transaction security.

Governance within the UPCX ecosystem is decentralized, allowing UPCX token holders to participate in selecting Witnesses, who validate transactions and generate blocks. UPCX, the native token of the UPCX blockchain, is also central to the platform's operation, used for transaction fees, staking incentives, and governance voting. The system's decentralized governance structure ensures transparency and active community participation, further strengthening UPCX's credibility as a blockchain platform for financial transactions.

UPCX Tokenomics

The UPCX tokenomics model is designed to promote long-term growth and ecosystem sustainability. With a total supply of 780 million UPC tokens, the distribution is allocated to various stakeholders, including ecosystem development (50%), incentives for users (20%), marketing (10%), and the development team (8%). The use of staking incentives encourages participation and enhances security, while UPC's collateral function supports market-pegged asset (MPA) issuance, providing a flexible, robust system for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. This model ensures both liquidity and sustained demand for UPC, making it a stable and scalable token within the fintech blockchain ecosystem.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 12 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

