Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWFC | ISIN: GB00BN4HT335 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IVB
Tradegate
23.10.24
13:16 Uhr
8,250 Euro
+0,200
+2,48 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDIVIOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDIVIOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3508,75009:32
8,4008,65009:30
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Indivior PLC: Indivior Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

Indivior
  • The earnings release can be found at www.indivior.com/investors
  • The investor presentation can be found at www.indivior.com/investors (at 7:00 am ET)

There will be a live webcast presentation at 13:00 BST (8:00 am ET) hosted by Mark Crossley, CEO. The details are below.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ppm4ske8
Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4d5b45a6f3e4291ba42150c1620fc64
(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD), overdose and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814851/Indivior_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indivior-announces-q3-2024-financial-results-302285172.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.