Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notification of transactions by Directors

Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that awards of Ordinary Shares ("Shares") were made under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") at nil cost on 23 October 2024 to Directors as detailed below. The awards are in line with the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024. A share price of approximately £0.8341, being the 5-day volume weighted average price on 2 May 2024 as approved by the Company's Remuneration Committee, has been used to determine the number of shares awarded.

The LTIP provides Directors with Shares awarded on a conditional basis as determined by the Remuneration Committee. These awards will vest in October 2027, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions linked to total shareholder return, portfolio contribution and adjusted earnings per share. Any vested Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in October 2029.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares



GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021, as amended and approved by shareholders on 2 May 2024. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest in October 2027; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in October 2029.

c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00p 141,165 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 141,165

0.00p e. Date of the transaction 23 October 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021, as amended and approved by shareholders on 2 May 2024. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest in October 2027; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in October 2029.

c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00p 100,329 d. Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 100,329

0.00p e. Date of the transaction 23 October 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

