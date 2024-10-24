Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notification of transactions by Directors

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that awards of Ordinary Shares ("Shares") were made under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") at nil cost on 23 October 2024 to Directors as detailed below. The awards are in line with the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024. A share price of approximately £0.8341, being the 5-day volume weighted average price on 2 May 2024 as approved by the Company's Remuneration Committee, has been used to determine the number of shares awarded.

The LTIP provides Directors with Shares awarded on a conditional basis as determined by the Remuneration Committee. These awards will vest in October 2027, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions linked to total shareholder return, portfolio contribution and adjusted earnings per share. Any vested Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in October 2029.

Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021, as amended and approved by shareholders on 2 May 2024. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest in October 2027; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in October 2029.

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00p

141,165

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

141,165
0.00p

e.

Date of the transaction

23 October 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021, as amended and approved by shareholders on 2 May 2024. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest in October 2027; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released in October 2029.

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00p

100,329

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

100,329
0.00p

e.

Date of the transaction

23 October 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
