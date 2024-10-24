Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
24.10.24
08:04 Uhr
2,085 Euro
-0,085
-3,92 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1302,19011:00
Dow Jones News
24.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
24 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 October 2024 it purchased a total of 221,763 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           171,763     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.150     GBP1.794 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.130     GBP1.768 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.139485    GBP1.785412

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,876,477 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5444       2.150         XDUB      08:28:17      00072000511TRLO0 
722       2.150         XDUB      09:25:02      00072003011TRLO0 
2021       2.150         XDUB      09:25:02      00072003010TRLO0 
2860       2.150         XDUB      09:25:02      00072003009TRLO0 
5684       2.145         XDUB      09:44:07      00072004143TRLO0 
4742       2.130         XDUB      11:25:47      00072007288TRLO0 
1000       2.130         XDUB      11:25:47      00072007287TRLO0 
1995       2.130         XDUB      11:41:09      00072007901TRLO0 
1500       2.130         XDUB      11:41:09      00072007900TRLO0 
405       2.130         XDUB      11:41:09      00072007899TRLO0 
1777       2.130         XDUB      11:41:09      00072007898TRLO0 
2492       2.135         XDUB      13:37:03      00072011422TRLO0 
412       2.135         XDUB      13:37:03      00072011421TRLO0 
1597       2.135         XDUB      13:37:03      00072011420TRLO0 
1000       2.135         XDUB      13:37:03      00072011419TRLO0 
5226       2.140         XDUB      14:35:36      00072013542TRLO0 
22804      2.145         XDUB      14:35:40      00072013558TRLO0 
256       2.145         XDUB      14:35:40      00072013557TRLO0 
111       2.145         XDUB      14:35:40      00072013556TRLO0 
8725       2.150         XDUB      15:14:24      00072016177TRLO0 
155       2.150         XDUB      15:14:24      00072016180TRLO0 
1000       2.150         XDUB      15:14:24      00072016179TRLO0 
5100       2.150         XDUB      15:14:24      00072016178TRLO0 
5864       2.145         XDUB      15:14:25      00072016182TRLO0 
5314       2.140         XDUB      15:15:01      00072016232TRLO0 
94        2.140         XDUB      15:20:01      00072016620TRLO0 
1923       2.140         XDUB      15:23:07      00072016795TRLO0 
5401       2.140         XDUB      15:23:07      00072016794TRLO0 
5295       2.135         XDUB      15:23:07      00072016797TRLO0 
3622       2.135         XDUB      15:23:07      00072016796TRLO0 
4861       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017624TRLO0 
3197       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017627TRLO0 
2076       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017626TRLO0 
607       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017625TRLO0 
173       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017631TRLO0 
1054       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017630TRLO0 
1000       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017629TRLO0 
2900       2.135         XDUB      15:40:58      00072017628TRLO0 
297       2.135         XDUB      15:54:02      00072018397TRLO0 
5756       2.135         XDUB      15:54:02      00072018396TRLO0 
5380       2.135         XDUB      15:54:02      00072018395TRLO0 
244       2.135         XDUB      15:54:02      00072018400TRLO0 
624       2.135         XDUB      15:54:02      00072018399TRLO0 
1000       2.135         XDUB      15:54:02      00072018398TRLO0 
1735       2.135         XDUB      15:58:02      00072018752TRLO0 
1090       2.135         XDUB      15:58:02      00072018751TRLO0 
235       2.135         XDUB      15:58:02      00072018750TRLO0 
1430       2.135         XDUB      16:01:02      00072019032TRLO0 
1000       2.135         XDUB      16:01:02      00072019031TRLO0 
964       2.135         XDUB      16:01:02      00072019030TRLO0 
2400       2.135         XDUB      16:02:35      00072019159TRLO0 
800       2.135         XDUB      16:02:35      00072019158TRLO0 
5536       2.135         XDUB      16:02:35      00072019157TRLO0 
412       2.135         XDUB      16:02:35      00072019156TRLO0 
1100       2.135         XDUB      16:02:35      00072019155TRLO0 
1000       2.135         XDUB      16:02:35      00072019154TRLO0 
800       2.135         XDUB      16:02:35      00072019153TRLO0 
5758       2.135         XDUB      16:13:41      00072020239TRLO0 
3093       2.135         XDUB      16:13:41      00072020238TRLO0 
5448       2.135         XDUB      16:13:41      00072020237TRLO0 
1752       2.135         XDUB      16:13:41      00072020236TRLO0 
3500       2.135         XDUB      16:13:41      00072020240TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
167       179.20        XLON      08:41:50      00072001114TRLO0 
338       179.40        XLON      08:44:17      00072001212TRLO0 
2674       179.40        XLON      08:44:17      00072001213TRLO0 
7891       179.40        XLON      08:59:35      00072001819TRLO0 
545       177.60        XLON      10:00:29      00072004793TRLO0 
2493       178.00        XLON      10:00:29      00072004794TRLO0 
3015       176.80        XLON      11:25:47      00072007289TRLO0 
2600       177.40        XLON      13:37:04      00072011423TRLO0 
216       177.40        XLON      13:42:10      00072011599TRLO0 
3215       178.40        XLON      14:35:51      00072013565TRLO0 
3106       178.40        XLON      14:40:22      00072013813TRLO0 
2960       178.40        XLON      14:42:09      00072013912TRLO0 
2745       179.40        XLON      14:51:04      00072014728TRLO0 
597       179.40        XLON      14:51:12      00072014734TRLO0 
1615       179.40        XLON      14:51:12      00072014735TRLO0 
623       179.40        XLON      14:51:12      00072014736TRLO0 
614       179.40        XLON      14:51:12      00072014737TRLO0 
1500       179.40        XLON      14:54:32      00072014985TRLO0 
1401       179.40        XLON      14:54:32      00072014986TRLO0 
2851       179.00        XLON      15:14:25      00072016181TRLO0 
3019       177.80        XLON      15:34:25      00072017239TRLO0 
671       177.80        XLON      15:41:12      00072017674TRLO0 
130       177.80        XLON      15:41:12      00072017675TRLO0 
631       177.80        XLON      15:41:12      00072017676TRLO0 
602       177.80        XLON      15:41:12      00072017677TRLO0 
789       177.80        XLON      15:41:12      00072017678TRLO0 
398       177.80        XLON      15:58:13      00072018756TRLO0 
613       177.80        XLON      15:58:13      00072018757TRLO0 
7        177.80        XLON      15:58:13      00072018758TRLO0 
117       177.80        XLON      15:58:13      00072018759TRLO0 
832       177.80        XLON      15:58:13      00072018760TRLO0 
1025       177.40        XLON      16:00:25      00072018984TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  354744 
EQS News ID:  2014769 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2014769&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.