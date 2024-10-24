Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
23.10.24
15:46 Uhr
1,556 Euro
+0,010
+0,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1,5541,57009:34
Dow Jones News
24.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

DJ Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 
24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
24 October 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 
 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announced on 8 October 2024 the declaration of a USD20 million interim dividend, equivalent to 9.216 US 
cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 31 October 2024 to those shareholders that were on 
the register of members of the Company as at 18 October 2024. 
 
The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 7.113 pence 
per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of USD1:GBP0.7718 prevailing on 23 
October 2024. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 354742 
EQS News ID:  2014687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2014687&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
