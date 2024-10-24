Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
24.10.2024 08:14 Uhr
Nasdaq Welcomes Strategic Partners A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, October 24, 2024?- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Strategic Partners shares (ticker name: STRAP) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen Main Market. Strategic Partners is the continuing company following
the change of identity in Orphazyme. Strategic Partners is the 34th company to
be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2024. 

Strategic Partners A/S is a listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen and is owned by
approx. 1,750 shareholders. The company enters strategic partnerships in
companies with significant potential, where the company can take active
ownership and create value through its competences. 

"The company's management is proud that we have completed a turnaround in
Orphazyme A/S, which has involved an adjustment of costs, suppliers, an
optimization of the company's capital structure, and finally a launch of a new
purpose and strategy for the company," says Michael Hove, Chairman of Strategic
Partners. "We look forward to the new company, Strategic Partners A/S, being
able to focus on becoming a strategic partner in one or more companies, so that
the company's shareholders can achieve a large added value in the future". 

"We are pleased to welcome Strategic Partners to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main
Market," says Carsten Borring Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We look
forward to following Strategic Partners as the investments in capital shares in
both listed and unlisted companies become a reality." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or
at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact
Helle Mayor
+45 9132 4030
Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

-NDAQG-
