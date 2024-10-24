Nasdaq Welcomes Strategic Partners A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, October 24, 2024?- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Strategic Partners shares (ticker name: STRAP) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. Strategic Partners is the continuing company following the change of identity in Orphazyme. Strategic Partners is the 34th company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2024. Strategic Partners A/S is a listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen and is owned by approx. 1,750 shareholders. The company enters strategic partnerships in companies with significant potential, where the company can take active ownership and create value through its competences. "The company's management is proud that we have completed a turnaround in Orphazyme A/S, which has involved an adjustment of costs, suppliers, an optimization of the company's capital structure, and finally a launch of a new purpose and strategy for the company," says Michael Hove, Chairman of Strategic Partners. "We look forward to the new company, Strategic Partners A/S, being able to focus on becoming a strategic partner in one or more companies, so that the company's shareholders can achieve a large added value in the future". "We are pleased to welcome Strategic Partners to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," says Carsten Borring Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We look forward to following Strategic Partners as the investments in capital shares in both listed and unlisted companies become a reality." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com -NDAQG-