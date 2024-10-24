Lonza, the Swiss pharmaceutical contract manufacturer, reports a business development in line with expectations for the third quarter of 2024. Despite challenges in certain business areas, the company reaffirms its outlook for the current year. Revenue accelerated in the fourth quarter due to product completion timing, with particularly strong performance in the Biologics and Small Molecules segments, driven by robust demand and operational excellence.

Market Position and Financial Outlook

The company continues to focus on expansion and strategic investments, strengthening its global network for mammalian cell production through the successful acquisition of a Genentech facility in the United States for $1.2 billion. Construction of new plants in Switzerland is progressing as planned, set to expand production capacities in key areas such as highly potent active ingredients and aseptic drug manufacturing. These developments promise to further solidify Lonza's market position and support growth in the coming years. As of October 23, 2024, Lonza's stock showed resilience with slight gains, trading at 543.40 CHF, up 0.7 percent. The company maintains a strong market capitalization of 41.7 billion euros, cementing its status as a heavyweight in the European pharmaceutical and chemical sector.

