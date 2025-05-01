Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
01.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
West Michigan Transport Rebrands to Windmill Transport Amid Strategic Expansion

Finanznachrichten News

Name Change Signals National Growth Strategy While Honoring Holland Roots and Commitment to Trusted Service

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / West Michigan Transport, a leading freight brokerage headquartered in Holland, MI, is proud to announce will become Windmill Transport, effective May 1st. This new name reflects the company's vision for national growth while honoring its West Michigan roots.

Founded in 2006, West Michigan Transport has grown steadily from a small, regional freight brokerage to a 75-person logistics powerhouse with offices in Holland and Grand Rapids. In September 2025, Windmill Transport will open a new office in Detroit, MI, with further plans to expand into additional states over the next five years.

"Our name has served us incredibly well, and we're proud of everything it represents," said Steve McIsaac, President of Windmill Transport. "But as we expand beyond West Michigan, we wanted a name that travels with us-one that captures both the strength of our roots and the momentum we're building across the country."

The new name, Windmill Transport, is a nod to the company's origin in Holland, MI-famous for its dutch heritage and iconic windmills. It also reflects the company's forward thinking spirit and dedication to moving freight efficiently and intelligently.

The company's leadership, core values, and unwavering focus on service remain unchanged. The rebrand is expected to be fully completed by September 1st, 2025, with all communications and branding transitioning accordingly.

"This is more than a new name," said Steve McIsaac. "It's the next step in our journey, and we're excited to bring our trusted service to even more customers across the country."

Visit www.shipwmt.com to explore the new brand and learn more.

Contact Information

Steve McIsaac
President
smcisaac@shipwmt.com
2489358204

.

SOURCE: Windmill Transport



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/west-michigan-transport-rebrands-to-windmill-transport-amid-strategic-expansion-1022312

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
