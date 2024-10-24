Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
24.10.24
09:46 Uhr
131,64 Euro
+2,20
+1,70 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,52131,5609:47
0,0000,00009:47
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NayaOne to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI in Financial Services using NVIDIA AI?

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NayaOne, a leader in digital transformation platforms for enterprises, today announced it is driving the rapid adoption of generative AI within the financial services industry leveraging the NayaOne?Digital Sandbox?and NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA NIM microservices, a part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.?

NayaOne logo

Through this work, enterprises will be able to accelerate the testing, development, and deployment of generative AI solutions, driving accelerated time to value and accelerating time to market in areas such as fraud, customer experience and enterprise efficiency use cases.?

Empowering Financial Institutions with Accelerated AI Adoption??

Generative AI has emerged as a game-changer for financial services, enabling enterprises to analyse large data sets, generate synthetic data for risk-free experimentation, and enhance decision-making capabilities. With NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA NIM microservices integrated into the NayaOne?Digital Sandbox, enterprises can now experiment with AI models at scale, significantly reducing time to market with risk free experimentation.??

"The demand for AI-driven solutions in financial services is accelerating, and our collaboration with NVIDIA allows institutions to harness the power of generative AI in a controlled, secure environment,"?said Karan Jain, CEO at NayaOne.?"We are creating an ecosystem where financial institutions can prototype faster, more effectively leading to real business transformation and growth initiatives."?

Reducing Risk and Accelerating Time to Market??

Enterprises can now test new AI solutions in NayaOne's?Digital Sandbox with NVIDIA's software and hardware products. In this secure environment, the Sandbox also allows enterprises to experiment with NVIDIA NIM Microservices on premise and with their cloud service provider, reducing integration risks. Financial institutions will be able to run multiple proofs-of-concept simultaneously, utilising their data and evaluate the effectiveness of AI solutions at scale before full deployment.??

A New Era of Innovation for Financial Services??

Combining NayaOne's extensive network and NVIDIA's product suite offers a seamless pathway for financial institutions to stay ahead of the curve. Enterprises across the financial services ecosystem will now have access through NayaOne to NVIDIA's high-performance computing power to accelerate model training and deployment.?

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349483/4985693/NayaOne_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nayaone-to-accelerate-enterprise-adoption-of-generative-ai-in-financial-services-using-nvidia-ai-302285565.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.