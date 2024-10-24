Trading in Bigbank bonds temporarily suspended

On October 24, 2024, Nasdaq Tallinn decided to temporarily suspend trading in bonds of Bigbank (BIGB065034A, ISIN code EE3300004977). Trading is suspended due to technical updates to the bond configuration. Trading shall be resumed on October 25, 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.