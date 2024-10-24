Statkraft AS: Statkraft receives support from EU Innovation fund for planned hydrogen production in Germany

Grant of EUR 107 million for the development of a 200 MW electrolysis plant and a 50 MW heat pump system is now being negotiated

With the launch of the hydrogen core network, industrial companies nationwide are to be supplied with green hydrogen

Heating sector to be decarbonised locally

Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, is allocated support of the European Union for its plans to set up a hydrogen production site in Emden, Lower Saxony. The company was selected to negotiate a grant decision for a subsidy of up to 107 million euros for its project consisting of a 200 MW electrolysis plant and a 50 MW heat pump system. This means that up to 20,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen and up to 50,000 MWh of green heat are possible every year. Statkraft already supplies industrial customers in Emden with district heating from the biomass plant there. The possible funding comes from the EU Innovation Fund, which promotes the development of innovative technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.

"In Emden, we are opening the first chapter of our ambitious hydrogen plans in Germany," says Helge-Jürgen Beil, Vice President Hydrogen at Statkraft in Germany. "We want to be one of the leading producers of green hydrogen in Germany and are very pleased that we can count on EU funding for this project, which is important for us."

Statkraft has already signed several letters of intent with potential customers for green hydrogen and green district heating in Emden. The company will now enter into negotiations on the grant decision with the EU.

Meanwhile, Statkraft is also making progress with its hydrogen pilot project, the development of a 10 MW electrolyser to produce green hydrogen at the Emden site. An investment decision for the construction of the pilot plant is expected to be made this year, which will supply filling stations for hydrogen in the region.

"The announced support is a recognition that Statkraft is working innovatively with its hydrogen initiative and constitutes an important contribution to realizing our strategic ambition to become a significant player in green hydrogen in Europe," concludes Bjørn Holsen, SVP Hydrogen at Statkraft.

