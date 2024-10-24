Anzeige
24.10.2024
Pierre Fabre Laboratories: Pierre Fabre announce 1st Patient Dosed in Phase I/II of PFL-002/VERT-002, a targeted therapy in NSCLC with MET Alterations

Pierre Fabre Laboratories Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of PFL-002/VERT-002, an Innovative Targeted Therapy Intended to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with MET Alterations

PFL-002/VERT-002 is a monoclonal antibody with a novel and differentiated mechanism of action, acting as a degrader of c-MET, with the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for cancer driven by MET alterations

CASTRES, France, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Fabre Laboratories announced today that the first patient has been dosed with PFL-002/VERT-002, a monoclonal antibody acting as a degrader of c-MET, in a phase I/II first-in-human dose-escalation, dose-optimization and dose-expansion trial, for patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) harbouring MET alterations.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trialof PFL-002/VERT-002, an Innovative Targeted Therapy Intended to Treat NonSmall Cell Lung Cancer with MET Alterations

The PFL-002/VERT-002 phase I/II trial is an open label, multi-centre study that aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary clinical efficacy of PFL-002/VERT-002, as a monotherapy for patients with MET-dependent tumors, including those emerging with acquired resistance to other treatments.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of newly diagnosed lung cancer cases, and MET, also known as hepatocyte growth factor receptor (HGFR), is an oncogene driver in subsets of patients suffering from NSCLC.1-4 MET exon 14 skipping mutation and MET amplification are found as primary oncogenic drivers and MET amplification as a resistance mechanism to selected targeted therapies.

"PFL-002/VERT-002 targets a clinically validated oncogenic driver with a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, triggering the degradation of the c-MET oncogene. Thus, it provides the opportunity to test a novel therapeutic approach for patients with MET driven tumors. We are looking forward to collaborating with the investigators participating in the first-in-human trial to assess the safety and efficacy of this new agent." said Francesco Hofmann, Head of Research and Development for Medical Care at Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

Contact: laure.sgandurra@pierre-fabre.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538658/Pierre_Fabre_PFL_002_Vert_002.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416854/Pierre_Fabre_Laboratories.jpg

Pierre Fabre Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pierre Fabre)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pierre-fabre-announce-1st-patient-dosed-in-phase-iii-of-pfl-002vert-002-a-targeted-therapy-in-nsclc-with-met-alterations-302284851.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
