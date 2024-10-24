CallTower Enhances Mobile Connectivity at Webex One

CallTower Debuts as a Webex Mobile Calling Provider at Webex One 2024

CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud communication (unified communications, contact center, mobility and collaboration) solutions, including?Microsoft Teams,?Webex by Cisco, and?Zoom?solutions announced its participation in Cisco's Webex One 2024 event as a Certified Mobile Calling Provider.

CallTower's certification showcases its capability to elevate Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) numbers to an eSIM, expertly provisioning them within Webex Control Hub. This advancement delivers Webex Go with CallTower, offering businesses superior mobile connectivity and enterprise-grade features. This ensures a seamless and robust communication experience tailored for modern enterprises.

At the event, CallTower showcased Webex Go with CallTower, which allows users to make and receive business calls on their personal mobile devices without a separate app. This provides businesses with a mobile-first experience that maintains high media quality, supports Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, and ensures centralized management and compliance through Webex Control Hub. Webex Go with CallTower simplifies mobile communications, enabling employees to use their personal devices for work while keeping business and personal communications separate.

Attendees of Webex One 2024 had the opportunity to explore how CallTower's solutions, including Webex Go with CallTower, enhances workforce mobility and streamline enterprise communication.

"With Webex Go, CallTower is redefining how the mobile workforce operates by eliminating the need for two phones or a device on a desk," said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer of CallTower. "Employees globally can now use one device for both personal and business communications, seamlessly integrating enterprise-grade calling features. This solution will enhance mobility and productivity, providing businesses with a more efficient way to manage communications while maintaining flexibility."

"The integration of Webex Go with CallTower's eSIM provisioning and centralized management via Webex Control Hub provides significant customer advantages," added Doug Larsen, CallTower's Senior VP of Software and Product. "It allows businesses to manage mobile devices as secure endpoints, ensuring compliance, simplifying administration, and improving overall communication efficiency."

