Researchers in China have analyzed the effect of phase change material on BIPV, and created an artificial neural network to forecast its effect on system temperature. The proposed approach reportedly achieved superior predictive performance compared to earlier methods. A Chinese research group has investigated the effect of using phase change material (PCM) for cooling building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) panels and has developed a method for forecasting BIPV panel temperature using an artificial neural network (ANN). PCMs can absorb, store, and release large amounts of latent heat over defined ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...