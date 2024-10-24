First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 October 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061531944 (HYDRCT) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0063296835 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Hydract T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:2 (DK) Shareholders in Hydract A/S will be allocated two (2) subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 30 October - 12 November 2024 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 364208 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYDRCT T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hydract A/S makes a rights issue of minimum DKK 2,391,086 corresponding to 23,910,860 new shares of DKK 0.10 and maximum DKK 6,831,676, corresponding to 68,316,760 new shares of DKK 0.10. The subscription price is DKK 0.19 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 1 November - 14 November 2024, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S