First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 October 2024. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061531944 (HYDRCT) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0063296835                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Hydract T-ret                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      1:2 (DK)                            
         Shareholders in Hydract A/S will be allocated two (2)     
         subscription rights per share held in the company on the   
         record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe
         for one (1) new share at the subscription price        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     30 October - 12 November 2024                 
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  364208                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   HYDRCT T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Hydract A/S makes a rights issue of minimum DKK 2,391,086 corresponding to
23,910,860 new shares of DKK 0.10 and maximum DKK 6,831,676, corresponding to
68,316,760 new shares of DKK 0.10. The subscription price is DKK 0.19 per share
of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 1 November - 14 November 2024, both days
inclusive. 



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
