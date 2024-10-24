United Kingdom-based 3ti Energy Hubs has launched a portable electric vehicle charging station for 12 cars that it delivers to commercial and industrial sites where demand exceeds supply. A UK solar car park company, 3ti Energy Hubs, has launched Papilio3, a standardized, portable solar charging station in a carport design with space for twelve electric vehicles. Made for rapid deployment, the Papilio3 system is grid-connected with 18 MWh annual solar power generation. It is targeted at short-duration parking sites where electric vehicles may be parked for three to six hours, such as hospitals, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...