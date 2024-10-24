The perovskite-silicon tandem device has a two terminal configuration and a 2D perovskite layers at the bottom interface. It was able to retain around 80% of its initial efficiency for 1,700 h. A group of researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) in Germany have fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell that reportedly achieves efficient charge extraction and interface passivation. "Perovskite-silicon tandems have convincingly proven their high-performance potential with many groups now achieving efficiencies ...

